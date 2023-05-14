Best DFS lineup strategy for 76ers vs. Celtics NBA Showdown in Game 7 Sunday

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will be held on Sunday, May 14. Tipoff for the game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from the TD Garden in Boston with the game airing on ABC. The winner of this game will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Here we’ll take a look at one potential DFS strategy for Showdown contests on DraftKings involving this matchup with Captain’s picks, flex plays and fades.

Captain’s Picks

Joel Embiid ($17,100) - Embiid is an obvious choice for the Captain of your lineup. He is going to fill up the stat sheet with points and rebounds, with the potential to add some assists and blocks. Embiid had a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds in Game 6 and 33 points with seven rebounds in Game 5.

Jayson Tatum ($16,500) - Tatum may be the most well-rounded player in this matchup. In Game 6 he had 19 points with nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. While it won’t necessarily factor into the stat sheet, Tatum’s minutes and time on the court give him even more upside than most. He has played at least 40 minutes in five of the six games of the series.

FLEX Plays

Malcolm Brogdon ($6,600) - Brogdon comes off the bench for the Celtics as a backup to Marcus Smart. He will be a helpful addition to your lineup as he typically is very involved when on the court. In Game 6, Brogdon played 30 minutes and scored 16 points with six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Robert Williams III ($6,000) - Time Lord has alternated between starting and coming off the bench in this series. Most recently, he scored 10 points and had nine boards in 28 minutes. Even if Williams does come off the bench, he still has upside to be a beneficial part of your lineup.

Fades

Tobias Harris ($7,200) - There have been times in this series when Harris would have been a productive member of your lineup and other games when he has disappeared. His inconsistency and price point are what make him a fade in this game.

Al Horford ($7,000) - Similarly, Horford is a fade because he has disappeared in the last two games. His impact hasn’t shown up on the stat sheet, and between Games 5 and 6, he has combined for two points and 16 rebounds in 64 minutes played. Yes, he can help your lineup with boards, but he doesn’t offer much more upside than that.

The Outcome

The 76ers had a chance to clinch the series at home in Game 6. It was a low-scoring affair, but the Celtics escaped with the 95-86 win. Boston now gets to return home with a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals on the line. We should see another great game from Tatum to help the Celtics advance.

Final score: Celtics 116, 76ers 107