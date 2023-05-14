How to watch 76ers vs. Celtics Game 7 on TV and via live stream

ABC will host Thursday’s Game 7 matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics, with tipoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the TD Garden in Boston. The series is tied at 3-3 and the winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Miami Heat.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Philadelphia couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity to eliminate Boston at home on Thursday, falling flat in a 95-86 loss during Game 6. The Sixers collectively had an extremely poor night offensively, shooting just 36.1% from the field.

Boston gave itself a new lease on life with the win on Thursday and has a chance to put the Sixers down at home. The Celtics made a starting lineup change in Game 6 by replacing Derrick White with Robert Williams III. He made an impact with 10 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in just under 28 minutes of action.