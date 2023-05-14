How many Game 7s have Celtics played? What is their record?

The season will be on the line for the Boston Celtics on Sunday as they will host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 7 of their second round series. The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals to face the Miami Heat. Boston enters the matchup as a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

As the most decorated franchise in the NBA next to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Celtics have played the most Game 7s in league history at 35. And good fortune has been on their side in those games as they have won 26 of them. Their most recent Game 7 came during last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, where they edged the Miami Heat 100-96 to advance to the NBA Finals. That victory came right after they were taken to the brink by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round, obliterating the reigning champs 109-81 in Game 7 to advance. Their most recent Game 7 loss came during the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in a low-scoring 87-79 loss.

As for the 76ers, the Celtics have a 5-2 record all time against them in Game 7s. The most recent time these two teams faced off in a Game 7 was in 2012, where Boston won a low-scoring 85-75 affair to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. The only times the C’s have lost Game 7s to Philly was to Julius Erving in 1977 and 1981.