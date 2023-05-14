 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How many playoff Game 7s have been played? Which teams win Game 7 more?

Here’s a look back at Game 7 in the NBA playoffs.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics reacts prior to the start of the game between the Celtics and the Heat at TD Garden on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will take part in Game 7 Sunday, marking the 147th instance of a Game 7 in the NBA playoffs. The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total comes in at 201. Boston is -265 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +225.

In the previous 146 Game 7s in the playoffs, the home team has won an overwhelming 110 times. That’s a 75.3% clip, which heavily favors the Celtics. However, the most recent Game 7 in the playoffs saw the Golden State Warriors go on the road and defeat the Sacramento Kings. The 76ers will be hoping to be the second team to get a road win in Game 7 in these playoffs.

The Celtics won a road Game 7 in the 2022 playoffs, defeating the Miami Heat to advance to the NBA Finals. The 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks at home the last time they played a Game 7 in the playoffs.

More From DraftKings Nation