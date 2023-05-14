How many playoff Game 7s have been played? Which teams win Game 7 more?

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will take part in Game 7 Sunday, marking the 147th instance of a Game 7 in the NBA playoffs. The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total comes in at 201. Boston is -265 on the moneyline while Philadelphia is +225.

In the previous 146 Game 7s in the playoffs, the home team has won an overwhelming 110 times. That’s a 75.3% clip, which heavily favors the Celtics. However, the most recent Game 7 in the playoffs saw the Golden State Warriors go on the road and defeat the Sacramento Kings. The 76ers will be hoping to be the second team to get a road win in Game 7 in these playoffs.

The Celtics won a road Game 7 in the 2022 playoffs, defeating the Miami Heat to advance to the NBA Finals. The 76ers lost to the Atlanta Hawks at home the last time they played a Game 7 in the playoffs.