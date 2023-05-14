How many Game 7s has Doc Rivers coached? What is his record?

The Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 7 Sunday afternoon, with both contenders hoping to get to the conference finals. 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has been under pressure to win a title with this current core, and this Game 7 could potentially determine his future with the organization.

Rivers has a 6-9 record in Game 7s. He has the most Game 7 losses of any coach in NBA history, and he has never won a Game 7 on the road. In the last four Game 7s he has coached, his team has been on the losing end of the result.

Rivers’ lack of success isn’t exclusive to the 76ers. He has lost a Game 7 with the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Clippers. He has blown a 3-1 lead in the playoffs three times, though that won’t be the case here if Philadelphia loses Sunday.

The last time Rivers won a Game 7 was in 2015, when the Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the playoffs.