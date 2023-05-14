Pick on the Moneyline for Rays-Yankees on May 14

The Tampa Bay Rays have not experienced a lot of adversity or rough patches this season with a record of 30-11 this season, but are looking to rebound on Sunday after losing four of their last five games.

Tampa Bay Rays (-115, 9) vs. New York Yankees

The Rays will turn to Zach Eflin for a good start, who’s led the team to victory in five of his six starts this season with a 2.91 ERA and strikeout to walk rate of 8.75.

Eflin is backed up by the top run scoring offense on the road this season with the Rays averaging more than 6.2 runs per game away from home with a .289 road batting average and nearly 2.2 home runs per game, which lead the league.

Trying to shut down this lineup is Clarke Schmidt, who is getting 11 strikeouts per nine innings this season, but is also allowing two home runs per nine innings, leaving him with a 5.35 ERA.

Even with the Yankees backing up Schmidt with a bullpen that ranks fifth in ERA, the team is just 3-5 in his starts as opponents have scored at three runs on Schmidt in six of his eight starts this season.

The Yankees have also had a plethora of issues on offense, ranking 26th among MLB teams in home batting average at .232 and overall have scored four runs or fewer in 25 of their 41 games this season.

With the bullpen behind Eflin ranked seventh in the league in ERA and the Rays having the league’s top road offense in many metric, the Rays will get out of their recent funk with a win on Sunday.

The Play: Rays -115