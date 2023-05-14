Who will the Celtics play in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The Boston Celtics are going back to the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 to take the series 4-3. The Celtics came back from a 3-2 deficit once again, similar to what they did in last year’s Eastern Conference second round. And the similarity of that path will continue in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics will meet the Miami Heat, which was the same team they played in the Eastern Conference Finals last year. The Heat were the No. 1 seed in those playoffs, but have marched through this postseason as the No. 8 seed. Miami is dealing with some injuries but has been able to ride Jimmy Butler’s extraordinary production to get to the conference finals.

The Celtics won last year’s series 4-3, taking a Game 7 on the road to advance to the NBA Finals. This time around, Boston will have homecourt advantage against the Heat.