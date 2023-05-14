Odds to win 2023 NBA Championship entering the conference finals

The 2023 NBA playoffs have reached the conference finals, which means we’ve got just four teams left in the field competing for the championship. Here’s a look at how each team stacks up heading into the round and each team’s chances to win the title according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds to win 2023 NBA Championship (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Boston Celtics: +100

Denver Nuggets: +240

Los Angeles Lakers: +320

Miami Heat: +1600

Are we back in 2020? This is a rematch of both bubble conference finals series, and the Celtics and Heat also met last year. One key change from the bubble days will be the return of homecourt advantage, which will favor the Celtics and Nuggets in the upcoming series.

Boston presents solid value at +100, while the Nuggets and Lakers are likely to engage in a closer series and are therefore close together to come out of the West. The Heat are longshots despite the play of Jimmy Butler, and still offer tremendous value for those hoping to back them.

The Celtics are still the play, but the Lakers do offer some upside and intrigue at +320. They’ve been able to win on the road to steal homecourt advantage in both playoff series so far, and LeBron James is always a challenge to eliminate in a playoff series.