Finals MVP odds ahead of conference finals in 2023 NBA playoffs

The 2023 NBA playoffs enters the conference finals round, which means we’ve got a shortened field when it comes to Finals MVP odds. The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are the last four teams standing, with Boston favored to win the title per DraftKings Sportsbook. With that in mind, here’s a look at Finals MVP odds entering the conference finals round courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the top five players in the odds table to win Finals MVP. Tatum and Brown make sense, as they would likely be the best players in the series if the Celtics were to emerge as winners. Jokic would likely have the biggest hand in Denver winning the Finals, while the Lakers have two stars who would contribute to a title but no voter is actually going to pick against James winning Finals MVP.

Jimmy Butler, who has been tremendous in these playoffs, remains a longshot at +1700 largely because the Heat aren’t expected to win. Given the way Miami has been playing, it might be worth taking a risk on Butler while there’s still decent odds. Jamal Murray, another Nuggets player who would feature prominently if they win it all, offers a more promising outlook at +1500.