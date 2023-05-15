Who won the NBA draft lottery last year?

The NBA draft lottery is coming up Tuesday in the midst of the NBA playoffs. It will be interesting to see who gets the top pick this year as there is expected to be multiple generational talents in this years draft.

Ahead of this year’s NBA draft lottery, let’s take a look at how last year’s went.

2022 NBA Draft lottery chances

Houston Rockets 14%

Orlando Magic 14%

Detroit Pistons 14%

Oklahoma City Thunder 12.5%

Indiana Pacers 10.5%

Portland Trail Blazers 9%

Sacramento Kings 7.5%

New Orleans Pelicans 6%

San Antonio Spurs 4.5%

Washington Wizards 3%

New York Knicks 2%

Oklahoma City Thunder 1.5%

Charlotte Hornets 1%

Cleveland Cavaliers 0.5%

The Magic won the lottery last season and used the pick to take Paolo Banchero, who looks like a star. After him, was the Thunder at No. 2 and the Rockets at No. 3. The Thunder drafted Chet Holmgren and the Rockets drafted Jabari Smith.

Banchero averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists and won Rookie of the Year. He was what everybody thought he could be, and then some. If the Magic can add another star with him in Orlando, the Magic could be a team to look out for in the Eastern Conference. Holmgren missed the whole season with a Lisfranc injury and is expected to be at full health this season. And while Smith was a bit of a disappointment, he improved as the season went on. We’ll see how each of these players progress in 2023-24.