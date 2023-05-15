Updated 2023 NHL playoff bracket heading into conference finals

The NHL conference finals are finally set. And what a path it took to get there. After setting an NHL record for regular season wins and points, the Boston Bruins choked it away in the first round of the Eastern Conference bracket with a Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers. After continuing their magical run with a win over the Maple Leafs in the second round, the Panthers’ route to the Stanley Cup Final will go through Carolina. The Hurricanes took down the Islanders and Devils to advance to the Conference Finals.

On the other side of the country, the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Jets in the first round before taking down presumptive MVP Conner McDavis and the Edmonton Oilers to make it to the conference finals. The final team of the NHL’s semifinal round will be settled Monday night when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in a pivotal Game 7.

2023 NHL playoff bracket: Conference Finals

Eastern Conference

First round

No. 1 ATL Bruins 3

WC2 ATL Panthers 4

No. 2 ATL Maple Leafs 4

No. 3 ATL Lightning 2

No. 1 MET Hurricanes 4

WC1 MET Islanders 2

No. 2 MET Devils 4

No. 3 MET Rangers 3

Second round

No. 2 ATL Maple Leafs 1

WC2 ATL Panthers 4

No. 1 MET Hurricanes 4

No. 2 MET Devils 1

Conference Finals

No. 1 MET Hurricanes

WC2 ATL Panthers

Western Conference

No. 1 CEN Avalanche 3

WC1 PAC Kraken 4

No. 2 CEN Stars 4

No. 3 CEN Wild 2

No. 1 PAC Golden Knights 4

WC2 CEN Jets 1

No. 2 PAC Oilers 4

No. 3 PAC Kings 2

Second round

No. 2 CEN Stars 3

WC1 PAC Kraken 3

No. 1 PAC Golden Knights 4

No. 2 PAC Oilers 2

Conference Finals

No. 1 PAC Golden Knights

TBD