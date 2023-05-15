Who will Golden Knights face in Western Conference Final?

The Vegas Golden Knights took down soon-to-be MVP Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers with a 5-2 win in Game 6 on Sunday night to advance to the Western Conference Final. Despite the Golden Knights only being around for six seasons, they aren’t a stranger to the conference finals. This is Vegas’ third trip to the Western Conference Final since the team’s inception back in 2017-18. Let’s take a look at who they’ll face this time around.

Who will Golden Knights play in Western Conference Final?

The Golden Knights await the winner of the second-round series between the Seattle Kraken and the Dallas Stars. The Kraken are also an expansion team in their second season in the NHL. For both expansion teams to face each other this early in both teams existence would be remarkable. The Stars last reached the conference finals back in 2019-20, when they advanced to the Stanley Cup Final and lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Kraken and Stars face each other in Game 7 of their second-round series on Monday night to decide who will face Vegas in the West Final.