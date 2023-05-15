Full schedule for Hurricanes vs. Panthers in Eastern Conference Final of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set as the Carolina Hurricanes will battle the Florida Panthers in a best-of-seven series.
Carolina was able to handle its business in the second round, taking out the New Jersey Devils in a 4-1 gentlemen’s sweep. The Hurricanes were clicking offensively, producing at least four goals in four of the five games of the series. This is Carolina’s first trip to the conference finals since 2019.
Florida remains the surprise team of the postseason and advanced after taking out the Toronto Maple Leafs in a six-game, second-round series. The Panthers were able to come up clutch in a tight series where every game was decided by two goals or less. This is Florida’s first appearance in a conference final since 1996.
2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Panthers schedule
Game 1: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 18
Game 2: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 20
Game 3: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET, Monday, May 22
Game 4: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 24
Game 5: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET, Friday, May 26
Game 6: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 28
Game 7: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 30