Full schedule for Hurricanes vs. Panthers in Eastern Conference Final of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set as the Carolina Hurricanes will battle the Florida Panthers in a best-of-seven series.

Carolina was able to handle its business in the second round, taking out the New Jersey Devils in a 4-1 gentlemen’s sweep. The Hurricanes were clicking offensively, producing at least four goals in four of the five games of the series. This is Carolina’s first trip to the conference finals since 2019.

Florida remains the surprise team of the postseason and advanced after taking out the Toronto Maple Leafs in a six-game, second-round series. The Panthers were able to come up clutch in a tight series where every game was decided by two goals or less. This is Florida’s first appearance in a conference final since 1996.

Game 1: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 18

Game 2: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET, Monday, May 22

Game 4: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 24

Game 5: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET, Friday, May 26

Game 6: Hurricanes at Panthers, 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 28

Game 7: Panthers at Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 30