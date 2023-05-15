Full schedule for Golden Knights vs. Stars in Western Conference Final of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The No. 1 PAC Vegas Golden Knights will face the No. 2 CEN Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights defeated the Edmonton Oilers in six games. The Stars defeated the Seattle Kraken in seven games in their second-round series. Here we’ll go over the full schedule for the Western Conference Final between Vegas and Dallas.

The Golden Knights were able to exploit the Oilers’ lack of goaltending and defense in a second-round series win. Vegas is back in the conference finals for the third time in the past six years, since their inception in 2017-18. Bruce Cassidy came over from the Boston Bruins and have outlasted the Presidents’ Trophy winners.

The Stars were able to shake off the Kraken, who went to back-to-back Game 7s in their first playoff action as a franchise. Dallas had a dominant performance in Game 7, going into the final 30 seconds with a 2-0 lead before Oliver Bjorkstrand broke the shutout with about 10 seconds left. Roope Hintz scored again and leads the Stars with 15 points this postseason. Wyatt Johnston had the game-winning goal on a semi-breakaway off a long pass to beat icing. Johnston roofed a backhand shot off Philipp Grubauer for the goal.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Stars schedule

Game 1: Stars at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 19

Game 2: Stars at Golden Knights, 3 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 21

Game 3: Golden Knights at Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 23

Game 4: Golden Knights at Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 25

Game 5: Stars at Golden Knights, 8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 27

Game 6: Golden Knights at Stars, 8:30 p.m. ET, Monday, May 29

Game 7: Stars at Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 31