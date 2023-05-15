 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bowman to release card set with Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark autographs

Inception University 2023 set will have both phenom prospects in set. We go over the release date and checklist.

By Benjamin Zweiman

Metropolitan 92’s French power forward Victor Wembanyama reacts during the French Elite basketball match between Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 and Bourg-en-Bresse at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on May 7, 2023.&nbsp; Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Bowman has been diving into more card sets featuring athletes outside of professional sports. One of those sets is 2023 Bowman Inception University, which is set to release on May 17. The set is usually specific to baseball, so this is a new product from Bowman. It features thicker cards and more colorful designs. The Inception University set will include both men’s and women’s college basketball players as well as NCAA football players.

The big names mentioned in this set include future No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Victor Wembanyama, the first set to carry his autograph cards. The NBA Draft Lottery is on May 16 and we’ll see which NBA team will get the first pick and rights to take the French big man.

The other big name you’ll notice on the checklist is Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, who made waves in the media in the most recent NCAA women’s basketball tournament. She averaged nearly 28 points per game last season for the Hawkeyes and after losing to LSU in the National Championship, announced she’d enter the transfer portal. Clark is expected to enter the WNBA Draft pool after this upcoming season, likely going first overall in 2024.

You can check out the full checklist for the set here.

