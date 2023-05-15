Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2023 PGA Championship?

Tiger Woods will not be participating in this year’s PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club outside of Rochester, NY. He made the cut at the Masters in April, but had to withdraw due to pain. Shortly after, he announced that he had undergone surgery on his talus bone.

He underwent subtalar fusion surgery to address post-traumatic arthritis from a previous fracture in the lower ankle joint. The recovery time can last many months, and the surgery took place less than one month ago.

Woods played in last year’s PGA Championship and made the cut, but had to withdraw after Saturday’s play concluded. Jason Day later revealed that a screw from a previous surgery had broken through Tiger’s skin, rendering him unable to continue play.

The next major, the U.S. Open, will take place in mid-June. It is unlikely that Woods will be able to recover in time to join the field. He has won four PGA Championships, in 1999, 2000, 2006, and 2007.