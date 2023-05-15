Who won last year’s PGA Championship?

The 2023 PGA Championship is quickly approaching as golfers head up to Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York for the second major of the year. Justin Thomas returns as the reigning champion after beating Will Zalatoris in a playoff last year at Southern Hills. He came from seven behind the lead at the start of the first round to finish at -5 and take his second Wanamaker Trophy.

Thomas also won the event back in 2017. The last golfer to win back-to-back PGA Championships was Brooks Koepka in 2018 and 2019. Now a part of LIV Golf, Koepka had a very good showing at this year’s Masters, finishing second behind Jon Rahm.

2020 and 2021 PGA Championship winners Collin Morikawa and Phil Mickelson will also join the field this year, as will two-time winner Rory McIlroy. Rahm opens with the best odds to win the tournament at +750 from DraftKings Sportsbook.