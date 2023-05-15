Odds to win Hurricanes vs. Panthers series in Eastern Conference Final of 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Eastern Conference Final in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set as the Carolina Hurricanes will battle the Florida Panthers in a best-of-seven series. The Hurricanes were 2-1 against the Panthers during the season.

Carolina was able to handle its business in the second round, taking out the New Jersey Devils in a 4-1 gentlemen’s sweep. The Hurricanes were clicking offensively, producing at least four goals in four of the five games of the series. This is Carolina’s first trip to the conference finals since 2019.

Florida remains the surprise team of the postseason, taking out the Toronto Maple Leafs in a six-game, second-round series. The Panthers were able to come up clutch in a tight series where every game was decided by two goals or less. This is Florida’s first appearance in a conference final since 1996.

Below, we’ll take a look at the series winner odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Panthers odds

Hurricanes: -130

Panthers: +110