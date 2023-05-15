How to watch Stars vs. Kraken in Game 7 of second round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Saturday’s matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars in Game 7 in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Eastern Conference was relative quick getting to the conference finals matchup of Carolina vs. Florida. We await the winner of Stars-Kraken, who will face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final. Dallas is familiar with this situation while the Kraken, at least as a franchise, are not. The Stars defeated the Avalanche in Game 7 in 2020 to advance in the second round. That year Dallas went to the Stanley Cup Final.

Games in this series have been a bit one note since the first few games. The past four games have been decided by at least three or more goals. The Kraken took care of business at home in Game 6 with a 6-3 win. Goalie Jake Oettinger was pulled for the second time this series. He’ll need to be much better at home in Game 7. He had 64 saves last postseason in Game 7 of the first round against the Flames in a losing effort.

One player the Stars could use some goals from is Jason Robertson, who only has two all postseason so far. For the Kraken, things remain balanced, though depth forward Eeli Tolvanen had three points in the Game 6 win. Seattle has nine players with at least seven points this postseason.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Stars vs. Kraken live stream

Date: Monday, May 15

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.