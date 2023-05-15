Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Orioles on Monday, May 15

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Baltimore Orioles in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, May 15. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET at Camden Yards. Shohei Ohtani (4-1, 2.74 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels, and Grayson Rodriguez (2-0, 5.08 ERA) will pitch for the Orioles.

The Angels are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Orioles coming in as +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Angels-Orioles picks: Monday, May 15

Injury report

Angels

Day to day: 3B Anthony Rendon (groin)

Out: RP Aaron Loup (hamstring), C Chad Wallach (concussion), 1B Jared Walsh (head), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder)

Orioles

Out: RP Mychal Givens (knee), RP Dillon Tate (elbow), INF Ramon Urias (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Shohei Ohtani vs. Grayson Rodriguez

Ohtani’s latest outing against the Houston Astros saw him give up three runs and strike out seven batters in seven frames. This marked his first loss of the season. Heading into May, his ERA was still below 2.00, but his last three starts have not been the Ohtani that we got used to seeing over the first month of the season.

Rodriguez is a young pitcher, and his youth has showed in his first season in the big leagues. He’s clearly talented, but has quickly become familiar with the ups and downs of the job. In his latest start, he gave up two runs and struck out four batters over 5.2 innings in his longest outing yet.

Over/Under pick

With Ohtani on the mound for the Angels, I don’t expect the Orioles to have a particularly big day, especially coming off of a shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday. Rodriguez has the tools to be a solid starter, and the O’s bullpen will be able to back him up after he leaves around the fifth inning. I’m going to back the under here.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

The Angels have been trending upwards in runs per game, averaging 4.67 over the last three, with the Orioles falling to under three runs per game in their last three starts. With Ohtani on the mound, I think it’s safe to say that Los Angeles is able to take this first game of the series.

Pick: Angels