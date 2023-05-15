Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Blue Jays on Monday, May 15

The New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, May 15. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET at the Rogers Centre. Alek Manoah (1-3, 4.83 ERA) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, and recently recalled reliever Jimmy Cordero (3-1, 2.81 ERA) will serve as the opener for the Yankees. (Rookie Jhony Brito is likely to follow as the bulk man.)

The Blue Jays are -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +140. The run total is set at 9.5.

Yankees-Blue Jays picks: Monday, May 15

Injury report

Yankees

Day to day: OF Aaron Hicks (hip)

Out: SS Oswald Peraza (ankle), OF Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring), SP Luis Severino (lat), SP Carlos Rodon (back), RP Lou Trivino (elbow), RP Tommy Kahnle (biceps), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Scott Effross (elbow), SP Luis Gil (elbow)

Blue Jays

Out: SP/RP Mitch White (elbow), RP Adam Cimber (rhomboid), RP Zach Pop (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Alek Manoah vs. Jimmy Cordero

Manoah has had a shaky start to May, giving up five runs in five innings to the Boston Red Sox and three runs in 4.2 innings to the Philadelphia Phillies in his last two outings. He struggled with command yet again in his latest start, walking four batters and striking out just one.

Cordero is usually a reliever, so we won’t expect him to last too long in this one. He hasn’t had an outing of more than two innings all season, and has not started a single game. He pitched 1.2 innings in his latest appearance, allowing one hit and striking out two batters. Rookie Jhony Brito (2-3, 5.81 ERA) will shift from the rotation to a bulk role, as the Yankees try to get him back on track amid recent struggles.

Over/Under pick

The Blue Jays racked up 14 runs in their last three home games against the Red Sox, and now get to face an anchor-less Yankees pitching staff here. With New York’s 22 runs in their last three games and Manoah’s shaky May, I think we’re going to see plenty of contact this afternoon.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Blue Jays swept the Atlanta Braves in their latest home series and remain at Rogers Centre for this upcoming series against an injury-riddled Yankees team. Without a true starting pitcher on the mound for New York, I would be hesitant to bet against a Toronto team that has thrived at home this season and enters in the top 10 of runs per game in MLB.

Pick: Blue Jays