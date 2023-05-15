Picks, predictions for Mariners vs. Red Sox on Monday, May 15

The Seattle Mariners face the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a three-game series on Monday, May 15. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. George Kirby (4-2, 2.62 ERA) will take the mound for the Mariners, and Tanner Houck (3-2, 5.26 ERA) will pitch for the Red Sox.

The Mariners are slight -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Red Sox coming in at -105. The total is set at 10.

Mariners-Red Sox picks: Monday, May 15

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: 2B Christian Arroyo (hamstring), SS Yu Chang (wrist), SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), RP Kutter Crawford (hamstring)

Mariners

Out: SP Robbie Ray (elbow), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), RP Andres Munoz (deltoid)

Starting pitchers

George Kirby vs. Tanner Houck

Kirby has had a very strong start to the 2023 season. He has yet to give up more than three runs in a game since his opening start, and in his latest outing, he pitched seven shutout innings against the Texas Rangers — one of the best offenses in MLB right now. He struck out a season-high nine batters.

Houck has been fairly consistent in giving up two to three runs per game this season, and has only lasted past five innings in two starts. He allowed the Philadelphia Phillies three earned runs in his latest outing, striking out four batters in 5.2 innings.

Over/Under pick

The Mariners have been scoring big of late, with 17 runs against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend, and Houck and the Red Sox bullpen haven’t exactly impressed this season. However, with a total as high as 10, I hesitate to take the over, especially with how the Red Sox have been batting as of late.

Pick: Under 10

Moneyline pick

The Mariners have been thriving on the road as the Red Sox hit a slump that has seen them drop five of their last six games. Seattle’s bats have been on fire, scoring 28 runs in their last five games, and with Kirby’s season only getting better, I like the Mariners to take this first game.

Pick: Mariners