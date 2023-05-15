Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Dodgers on Monday, May 15

The Minnesota Twins will take their super-charged offense out west when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday in the start of a three-game series. Pablo Lopez (2-2, 3.47 ERA) will get the start for the Twins, while Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 6.12 ERA, 21 strikeouts) goes for the Dodgers after leaving his last outing with a blister on his pitching hand.

L.A. is a -120 moneyline favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Minnesota is a +100 underdog. The run total sits at 8.5.

Twins-Dodgers picks: Monday, May 14

Injury report

Twins

Out: OF Max Kepler (left hamstring strain), RP Caleb Thielbar (right oblique strain), SP Tyler Mahle (Tommy John surgery), OF Gilberto Celestino (ruptured UCL in left thumb)

Dodgers

Out: SP Michael Grove (right groin strain), RP Jimmy Nelson (right elbow inflammation),

Starting pitchers

Pablo Lopez vs. Noah Syndergaard

After struggling at the end of April, Lopez has gotten off to a strong start in May, as he allowed two runs against the Chicago White Sox on May 4 before only allowing one run to the San Diego Padres in 6.1 innings last week. Lopez currently ranks in the 90th percentile in average exit velocity, the 88th percentile in strikeout rate and the 93rd percentile in chase rate. Lopez’s changeup has looked like a different pitch this year, as hitters are averaging just .087 on the pitch which allows his electric fastball to play up even more.

Syndergaard will make the start for the Dodgers after he lasted just one inning in his last start due to a cut on his right index finger. He’s had a bit of an up-and-down start to the season, as he’s had three outings where he’s gone six innings and allowed three runs or less but has also had starts where he’s allowed six and seven earned runs, respectively.

Over/Under pick

The over is the way to go. While both of these teams have high-powered offenses, the Twins have been on a different level recently (they scored scored 16 runs against the Cubs yesterday) and have a great matchup against Syndergaard.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Much like what I said about the over/under pick, I’m going with the Twins because of their offense. While I think the Dodgers will be able to get to Lopez, I can’t see them keeping up with the Twins’ red-hot bats.

Pick: Twins