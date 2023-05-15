Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Monday, May 15

It’s a surprisingly robust schedule for a Monday, with 11 games total and 10 on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. That means plenty of options for building your ideal lineup, and we’re here to help with three recommended teams to stack.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Monday, May 15

Corbin Carroll ($5,200)

Ketel Marte ($5,000)

Pavin Smith ($3,200)

Dominic Fletcher ($2,400)

The A’s pitching staff has been legendarily bad so far this year — the gap between Oakland’s league-worst ERA and the Chicago White Sox in 29th is the same as the gap between the White Sox and the ninth-place Pittsburgh Pirates — and they should be stacked against basically every chance you get. That’s especially true with Drew Rucinski on the mound, as the righty has allowed 13 runs and 21 hits in just 14.1 innings this season. He’s managed righties well enough, but left-handed batters are slashing .500/.621/.800, which puts all four of these D-backs lefties in a great position to go off on Monday night.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,800)

Bo Bichette ($5,600)

Matt Chapman ($5,300)

George Springer ($4,600)

Yes, this is expensive, so you’d have to find savings elsewhere in your lineup. But Yankees rookie Jhony Brito has had a terrible time trying to get right-handed hitters out this year, with a .978 OPS allowed, and the Blue Jays’ lineup full of righty stars is simply too juicy to pass up. Guerrero Jr. and Bichette have performed like stars all year long, while Springer is finally showing signs of life after a very slow start.

Jonathan India ($4,800)

Jake Fraley ($4,200)

Spencer Steer ($3,400)

Matt McLain ($2,000)

On the other end of the salary spectrum, the Reds lineup offers sneaky value on Monday night in the hitter’s paradise of Coors Field. Rockies righty Connor Seabold has gotten knocked around so far this year, while India (1.067 OPS over his last 10), Fraley (1.152) and Steer (.916) are swinging very hot bats. To round out the stack, consider McLain, a top-100 prospect set to make his MLB debut on Monday night after hitting 12 homers and stealing 10 bases in just 38 games this year at Triple-A.