MLB injury report for Monday, May 15

MLB injury report: Monday, May 15

Jazz Chisholm (toe)/Jesus Sanchez (hamstring), Miami Marlins — Chisholm suffered what was initially described as a foot contusion after banging into the outfield wall while attempting to track down a fly ball on Saturday:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. left today's game after a collision with the wall in center field



(via @BallyMarlins)

The Marlins star wasn’t in the lineup on Sunday, and manager Skip Schumaker told reporters that Chisholm is dealing with turf toe and will need to see a specialist on Monday. This would seem to be a bit more long-term than a bruise, and would seem to raise the possibility of Chisholm landing on the IL depending on the specialist’s guidance.

Sanchez was also forced to exit early on Saturday, and the outfielder has in fact landed on the IL already. It’s a right hamstring strain, and while the team is hopeful that they caught it early enough to avoid a lengthy absence, it’s obviously too soon to tell. Sanchez was finally enjoying a long-awaited breakout year this season, so here’s hoping he comes back soon.

A.J. Puk (elbow), Miami Marlins — Those aren’t the only two notable absences for the Fish. Puk, who’d settled into a groove as the team’s closer, was initially unavailable for Sunday with what the team referred to as dead arm. After the game, though, the diagnosis became more specific — and Puk landed on the IL.

UPDATE: AJ Puk has been placed on 15-day IL with left elbow nerve irritation



There is no corresponding move

Just this season, we’ve seen nerve irritation lead to Tommy John surgery for Jeffrey Springs while Boston Red Sox righty Garrett Whitlock is already beginning a rehab assignment, so a timetable for return here is anyone’s guess. Dylan Floro picked up the save on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds and looks to be the add moving forward.

Yandy Diaz (groin), Tampa Bay Rays — Diaz left Sunday’s win over the New York Yankees after just one inning due to what the team is calling groin tightness. He’s set to undergo an MRI at some point on Monday, after which we should know more about the severity of the injury and how long he could be out. Tampa has Monday off, but Diaz — who’s posted a 1.008 ERA atop the Rays’ league-best lineup so far this year — should be considered highly questionable for Tuesday’s showdown with Justin Verlander and the New York Mets.

Nick Lodolo (calf), Cincinnati Reds — After having his scheduled start pushed back two separate times last week, it felt like the writing was on the wall for Lodolo and his calf injury, and sure enough, the news isn’t great:

David Bell said it will probably be a minimum of four weeks before Nick Lodolo (calf) returns.



They'll have TJ Friedl (oblique) get some work in today. How he feels will shape whether or not he goes on the IL.

Hopefully this will allow the electric lefty to kick the bad batted-ball luck that had bogged him down recently. Derek Law is a candidate to fill Lodolo’s spot in the rotation while he’s out.

Dylan Carlson (ankle), St. Louis Cardinals — Carlson tweaked his ankle while running out of the box on Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox, and while he played the field the next half-inning, he was forced to leave before taking his next at-bat. Manager Oli Marmol didn’t sound too concerned after the game, but Carlson should miss at least a game or two while the swelling subsides.

#STLCards MGR Oli Marmol to ESPN on Dylan Carlson's ankle: “Little bit of a sprain. His cleat caught as he was getting out of the box. It started to stiffen up quite a bit after he went to play defense, so we took him out. We’ll look it after the game & get a better sense of it.” — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 15, 2023

Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan should handle outfield duties for now, with Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman manning the middle infield spots.

C.J. Cron (back), Colorado Rockies — It initially appeared that Cron had injured his left leg during an at-bat against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, but the team clarified later that Cron had actually been forced to leave due to back spasms that made it difficult for the first baseman to walk. That obviously sounds pretty serious, and manager Bud Black told reporters that Cron is likely to land on the IL. Mike Moustakas should see more time at the cold corner if that’s the case.

Pete Fairbanks (forearm), Tampa Bay Rays — Finally some good news for a Rays arm. Fairbanks made it through his two rehab appearances pain-free and is reportedly set to come off the IL on Tuesday as soon as he’s eligible. Jason Adam has filled in admirably as the Rays’ closer over the last couple of weeks, and manager Kevin Cash will likely play matchups in the later innings, but Fairbanks remains a solid add in most leagues.

Oswald Peraza (ankle)/Carlos Rodon (forearm), New York Yankees — We’d say Peraza’s ankle looks just fine:

Welcome back, Oswald Peraza. He drills a homer in his first at-bat of the afternoon. 101.1 mph off the bat. pic.twitter.com/Jh8AXt8CAb — Conor Foley (@RailRidersTT) May 14, 2023

The top prospect began his rehab assignment today after landing on the IL with a sprained ankle last week, and he should be set to return after the minimum. Whether he can find regular playing time in New York’s infield (or handle big league pitching) is another question.

Rodon is still taking things very slowly, but he crossed another small step off the checklist on Sunday when he began throwing from 60-75 feet, per manager Aaron Boone. Throwing off a mound will be next, but he’s still many weeks away from his New York debut — if his back troubles don’t flare up again.

Travis Jankowski (hamstring)/Mitch Garver (knee), Texas Rangers — A couple of updates on some Rangers regulars:

Injury updates from Oakland:



• Josh Smith: “Pretty banged up,” not available today



• Travis Jankowski: probably needs another week



• Mitch Garver: still on pace to leave for rehab May 23 — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) May 14, 2023

Jankowski, who was hitting over .300 when he strained his hamstring, should be on track to return at some point next week — which is also when Garver will start his rehab assignment as he works his way back from a knee injury.

Seth Brown (oblique), Oakland Athletics — Oblique injuries, man. Brown’s been sidelined for most of the 2023 season, and just as he appeared ready to return to the Majors, he was removed from a rehab game at Triple-A and sent back to Oakland to be reevaluated. The team likely will know more later today, but things certainly don’t seem to be trending in the right direction. Brown hit 29 homers and stole eight bases last year for the A’s.

Ryan Feltner (head), Colorado Rockies — Feltner took a 93-mph line drive off the head from Nick Castellanos on Saturday, and after being evaluated at a local hospital it’s been determined that the righty suffered a skull fracture and a concussion. He won’t need surgery and has already been discharged from the hospital, but he’ll be out several weeks if not months.