MLB lineups for Monday, May 15: Anthony Rendon out for the Angels

It’s a surprisingly full slate for a Monday, with only a few teams traveling and 11 games on the schedule around MLB. That means lots to keep track of for fantasy baseball and DFS players alike, so our daily lineup report is here to make sure you’re up to date with who’s in and who’s out.
MLB starting lineups: Monday, May 15
New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals, 4:05 p.m. ET
A bit of an unorthodox lineup for New York, with Daniel Vogelbach sitting and Pete Alonso serving as the DH. Mark Canha will man first base and bat fifth against a lefty while Tommy Pham moves all the way up to the cleanup spot. Eduardo Escobar spells Brett Baty at third and Francisco Alvarez gets a start behind the plate.
Washington
Lane Thomas leads off with a lefty on the mound while Alex Call mans center and Stone Garrett gets a start in left.
1. Lane Thomas (R) RF
2. Luis Garcia (L) 2B
3. Joey Meneses (R) DH
4. Keibert Ruiz (S) C
5. Alex Call (R) CF
6. Jeimer Candelario (S) 3B
7. Dominic Smith (L) 1B
8. Stone Garrett (R) LF
9. CJ Abrams (L) SS
Los Angeles Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET
With Anthony Rendon on the IL, Gio Urshela will slide back over to third while Matt Thaiss fills in at first base and Luis Rengifo starts at second.
Gunnar Henderson continues to start at third with Ramon Urias on the shelf while Adam Frazier takes second and Jorge Mateo plays short.
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET
Aaron Hicks returns to the lineup in center field while Jake Bauers will lead off and play right, Oswaldo Cabrera gets a start at third and DJ LeMahieu sits. Willie Calhoun will serve as the DH.
Alejandro Kirk gets the nod behind the plate while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. serves as the DH and Brandon Belt will play first base.
Seattle Mariners vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET
J.P. Crawford remains in the leadoff spot while Julio Rodriguez hits third and Taylor Trammell starts at DH.
Jarren Duran will lead off with Justin Turner serving as the DH and Masataka Yoshida getting a day off. Raimel Tapia will take his place in left field.
Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET
Business as usual for Milwaukee, with Jesse Winker at DH, Brian Anderson at third and Tyrone Taylor getting the nod in right.
Willson Contreras finally returns to catching duties tonight, with Nolan Gorman serving as the DH, Alec Burleson in left and Brendan Donovan in right while Dylan Carlson nurses his injured ankle.
Atlanta Braves vs. Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET
Marcell Ozuna will serve as the DH for Atlanta, with Kevin Pillar in left and Orlando Arcia at short.
Robbie Grossman bats second and starts in left again with Ezequiel Duran at short, Josh Smith as the DH and Leody Taveras in center.
2B Marcus Semien
LF Robbie Grossman
1B Nathaniel Lowe
RF Adolis Garcia
3B Josh Jung
C Jonah Heim
SS Ezequiel Duran
DH Josh Smith
CF Leody Taveras
SP Cody Bradford #StraightUpTX
Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET
Christopher Morel will lead off and start in left with Ian Happ serving as the DH, Patrick Wisdom at third and Nick Madrigal batting ninth and playing second base.
Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for game one against the Astros!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 15, 2023
Chas McCormick returns to the lineup as the DH with Jake Meyers remaining in center and Mauricio Dubon leading off.
Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m. ET
Matt McLain will make his MLB debut at short and bat second tonight, with Spencer Steer at first, Tyler Stephenson behind the dish, Wil Myers in right and Henry Ramos at DH.
Well, hello there.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 15, 2023
Charlie Blackmon will lead off and DH with Mike Moustakas filling in for the injured C.J. Cron at first, Willi Castro at second and Austin Wynns spelling Elias Diaz behind the dish.
#Rockies lineup behind RHP Connor Seabold includes Mike Moustakas at 1B as C.J. Cron is out.— Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) May 15, 2023
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET
Josh Rojas leads off and Corbin Carroll bats third as the D-backs look to stack lefties, with Pavin Smith at first base and the red-hot Dominic Fletcher starting in right.
Ryan Noda, Brent Rooker and JJ Bleday make up the heart of Oakland’s order once again as Ramon Laureano returns to the lineup in right and Jordan Diaz gets another start at second.
Kansas City Royals vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET
Salvador Perez returns to the lineup at catcher while Nick Pratto will bat cleanup, Edward Olivares serves as the DH and Hunter Dozier mans right.
Witt Jr. SS
Pasquantino 1B
Perez C
Pratto LF
Olivares DH
Massey 2B
Dozier RF
Bradley Jr. CF
Garcia 3B
Keller P
Jake Cronenworth bats second again with Matt Carpenter at DH, Ha-Seong Kim at second and Trent Grisham in center.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m. ET
TBA
Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET
Joey Gallo and Alex Kirilloff will hit one-two for Minnesota tonight, with Trevor Larnach in right, Kyle Farmer at third and Nick Gordon in center.
1. Joey Gallo LF
2. Alex Kirilloff 1B
3. Carlos Correa SS
4. Byron Buxton DH
5. Jorge Polanco 2B
6. Trevor Larnach RF
7. Kyle Farmer 3B
8. Nick Gordon CF
9. Christian Vásquez C
Pablo López P
J.D. Martinez will DH and bat fifth for L.A., with Jason Heyward in center and David Peralta in left.
Mookie Betts, RF
Freddie Freeman, 1B
Will Smith, C
Max Muncy, 3B
J.D. Martinez, DH
Jason Heyward, CF
Miguel Vargas, 2B
David Peralta, LF
Miguel Rojas, SS
Noah Syndergaard, P