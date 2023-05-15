MLB lineups for Monday, May 15: Anthony Rendon out for the Angels

It’s a surprisingly full slate for a Monday, with only a few teams traveling and 11 games on the schedule around MLB. That means lots to keep track of for fantasy baseball and DFS players alike, so our daily lineup report is here to make sure you’re up to date with who’s in and who’s out.

MLB starting lineups: Monday, May 15

A bit of an unorthodox lineup for New York, with Daniel Vogelbach sitting and Pete Alonso serving as the DH. Mark Canha will man first base and bat fifth against a lefty while Tommy Pham moves all the way up to the cleanup spot. Eduardo Escobar spells Brett Baty at third and Francisco Alvarez gets a start behind the plate.

Lane Thomas leads off with a lefty on the mound while Alex Call mans center and Stone Garrett gets a start in left.

Washington Nationals Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas (R) RF

2. Luis Garcia (L) 2B

3. Joey Meneses (R) DH

4. Keibert Ruiz (S) C

5. Alex Call (R) CF

6. Jeimer Candelario (S) 3B

7. Dominic Smith (L) 1B

8. Stone Garrett (R) LF

9. CJ Abrams (L) SS — Newzgod a.k.a. El_Negro_Loco (@Newzgod_dfs) May 15, 2023

With Anthony Rendon on the IL, Gio Urshela will slide back over to third while Matt Thaiss fills in at first base and Luis Rengifo starts at second.

#Angels today. Rendon is not here. Soto is. Wallach is. Okey isn’t. pic.twitter.com/2NysPnya2O — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 15, 2023

Gunnar Henderson continues to start at third with Ramon Urias on the shelf while Adam Frazier takes second and Jorge Mateo plays short.

Let's start the week off right. pic.twitter.com/3FsohVC79D — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 15, 2023

Aaron Hicks returns to the lineup in center field while Jake Bauers will lead off and play right, Oswaldo Cabrera gets a start at third and DJ LeMahieu sits. Willie Calhoun will serve as the DH.

Alejandro Kirk gets the nod behind the plate while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. serves as the DH and Brandon Belt will play first base.

A new series begins tonight!



Join us: https://t.co/oYWAqUOX7g pic.twitter.com/rAqG0ZtXiE — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 15, 2023

J.P. Crawford remains in the leadoff spot while Julio Rodriguez hits third and Taylor Trammell starts at DH.

Still not convinced it’s a real monster pic.twitter.com/DOFcl5jujw — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 15, 2023

Jarren Duran will lead off with Justin Turner serving as the DH and Masataka Yoshida getting a day off. Raimel Tapia will take his place in left field.

Red Sox lineup pic.twitter.com/vhBaI7kMax — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) May 15, 2023

Business as usual for Milwaukee, with Jesse Winker at DH, Brian Anderson at third and Tyrone Taylor getting the nod in right.

Willson Contreras finally returns to catching duties tonight, with Nolan Gorman serving as the DH, Alec Burleson in left and Brendan Donovan in right while Dylan Carlson nurses his injured ankle.

“Willson Contreras, C.”



Here’s the lineups for Brewers/Cardinals (Peralta/Flaherty) to kick off the homestand. No Dylan Carlson, presumably still dealing with the ankle sprain sustained yesterday. #STLCards pic.twitter.com/9XNfZs1o1G — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) May 15, 2023

Marcell Ozuna will serve as the DH for Atlanta, with Kevin Pillar in left and Orlando Arcia at short.

Robbie Grossman bats second and starts in left again with Ezequiel Duran at short, Josh Smith as the DH and Leody Taveras in center.

The starting lineup for the series opener against the #Braves:



2B Marcus Semien

LF Robbie Grossman

1B Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis Garcia

3B Josh Jung

C Jonah Heim

SS Ezequiel Duran

DH Josh Smith

CF Leody Taveras

SP Cody Bradford #StraightUpTX — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) May 15, 2023

Christopher Morel will lead off and start in left with Ian Happ serving as the DH, Patrick Wisdom at third and Nick Madrigal batting ninth and playing second base.

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup for game one against the Astros!



Tune in: https://t.co/Gs2hZXyTjH pic.twitter.com/eqpSjRLQ9K — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 15, 2023

Chas McCormick returns to the lineup as the DH with Jake Meyers remaining in center and Mauricio Dubon leading off.

Matt McLain will make his MLB debut at short and bat second tonight, with Spencer Steer at first, Tyler Stephenson behind the dish, Wil Myers in right and Henry Ramos at DH.

Charlie Blackmon will lead off and DH with Mike Moustakas filling in for the injured C.J. Cron at first, Willi Castro at second and Austin Wynns spelling Elias Diaz behind the dish.

#Rockies lineup behind RHP Connor Seabold includes Mike Moustakas at 1B as C.J. Cron is out.



Michael Toglia and Fernando Abad are in the #Rockies clubhouse for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/mNavTPbBoP — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) May 15, 2023

Josh Rojas leads off and Corbin Carroll bats third as the D-backs look to stack lefties, with Pavin Smith at first base and the red-hot Dominic Fletcher starting in right.

Ryan Noda, Brent Rooker and JJ Bleday make up the heart of Oakland’s order once again as Ramon Laureano returns to the lineup in right and Jordan Diaz gets another start at second.

Salvador Perez returns to the lineup at catcher while Nick Pratto will bat cleanup, Edward Olivares serves as the DH and Hunter Dozier mans right.

#Royals lineup vs. Michael Wacha:



Witt Jr. SS

Pasquantino 1B

Perez C

Pratto LF

Olivares DH

Massey 2B

Dozier RF

Bradley Jr. CF

Garcia 3B

Keller P — David Lesky (@DBLesky) May 15, 2023

Jake Cronenworth bats second again with Matt Carpenter at DH, Ha-Seong Kim at second and Trent Grisham in center.

Today’s lineup for the Padres against Kansas City: pic.twitter.com/ZwR28ijP6k — Sammy Levitt | Padres Radio Host (@SammyLev) May 15, 2023

TBA

Joey Gallo and Alex Kirilloff will hit one-two for Minnesota tonight, with Trevor Larnach in right, Kyle Farmer at third and Nick Gordon in center.

Your #MNTwins lineup for the first game of the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers



1. Joey Gallo LF

2. Alex Kirilloff 1B

3. Carlos Correa SS

4. Byron Buxton DH

5. Jorge Polanco 2B

6. Trevor Larnach RF

7. Kyle Farmer 3B

8. Nick Gordon CF

9. Christian Vásquez C



Pablo López P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) May 15, 2023

J.D. Martinez will DH and bat fifth for L.A., with Jason Heyward in center and David Peralta in left.