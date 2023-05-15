Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, May 15

Happy Shohei Day, everyone. Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels, which is always cause for celebration — but after that, the starting pitching picture gets awfully murky on Monday. Without very many aces (or even really reliable arms) in action, the work of deciding who to start, who to sit and who to stream will get even tougher for fantasy managers, which is way our daily pitching rankings are here to help with all the info you need.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday, May 15

Pitchers to stream

Michael Wacha, San Diego Padres — Wacha’s had an up-and-down year, but he’s coming off back-to-back quality starts against the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins and now gets a great matchup against the Kansas City Royals’ terrible offense. As long as his command doesn’t abandon him, his changeup should be more than good enough to return at least five quality innings and a win.

Bailey Falter, Philadelphia Phillies — Similarly, Falter is a back-end guy with largely pedestrian stuff who can induce weak contact when he’s on and has had success in favorable matches this year. He’ll get a San Francisco Giants offense on Monday that ranks in the bottom five in all of baseball in OPS against lefties this year, which good allow Falter and his slider (.125 batting average against) to feast.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, May 15.