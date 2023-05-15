 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Monday, May 15

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Monday, May 15.

By Chris Landers
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.&nbsp; Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Shohei Day, everyone. Shohei Ohtani is back on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels, which is always cause for celebration — but after that, the starting pitching picture gets awfully murky on Monday. Without very many aces (or even really reliable arms) in action, the work of deciding who to start, who to sit and who to stream will get even tougher for fantasy managers, which is way our daily pitching rankings are here to help with all the info you need.

Michael Wacha, San Diego Padres — Wacha’s had an up-and-down year, but he’s coming off back-to-back quality starts against the Cincinnati Reds and Minnesota Twins and now gets a great matchup against the Kansas City Royals’ terrible offense. As long as his command doesn’t abandon him, his changeup should be more than good enough to return at least five quality innings and a win.

Bailey Falter, Philadelphia Phillies — Similarly, Falter is a back-end guy with largely pedestrian stuff who can induce weak contact when he’s on and has had success in favorable matches this year. He’ll get a San Francisco Giants offense on Monday that ranks in the bottom five in all of baseball in OPS against lefties this year, which good allow Falter and his slider (.125 batting average against) to feast.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Monday, May 15.

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Shohei Ohtani @ Orioles
2 Freddy Peralta @ Cardinals
3 Framber Valdez vs. Cubs
4 Pablo Lopez @ Dodgers
5 George Kirby @ Red Sox
Strong plays
6 Merrill Kelly @ Athletics
7 Charlie Morton @ Rangers
8 Alek Manoah vs. Yankees
Questionable
9 Grayson Rodriguez vs. Angels
10 Michael Wacha vs. Royals
11 Bailey Falter @ Giants
12 Hunter Greene @ Rockies
13 Dane Dunning vs. Braves
14 Tanner Houck vs. Mariners
15 Noah Syndergaard vs. Twins
16 Jack Flaherty vs. Brewers
Don't do it
17 Jameson Taillon @ Astros
18 Alex Wood vs. Phillies
19 David Peterson @ Nationals
20 Brad Keller @ Padres
21 Patrick Corbin vs. Mets
22 Jhony Brito @ Blue Jays
23 Connor Seabold vs. Reds
24 Drew Rucinski vs. Diamondbacks

