Pitchers to stream for fantasy baseball in Week 8 of 2023 MLB season

Chris Landers goes over their top pitchers to stream in fantasy baseball for this week.

By Chris Landers
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers throws against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Reliable starting pitching is in short supply so far this season between injuries and inflated run-scoring environments through MLB. No matter the best-laid plans of fantasy baseball managers, odds are at least one starter your planned on building your staff around is hurt, struggling, or both. So if you’re in need of a temporary fix, we’ve got three pitchers with favorable matchups to consider streaming this week.

Reid Detmers, SP, Los Angeles Angels — Detmers’ season-long numbers don’t jump off the page, with a 4.89 ERA and 1.51 WHIP so far this season. But the lefty’s expected ERA is nearly a full run lower, and his K rate and whiff rate are both well above average. The 23-year-old’s slider has emerged as a legit out pitch, and he’s already begun to deemphasize his fastball in favor of that slider and curve — which should allow him to take off.

It may be too soon to devote a permanent roster spot to the former first-round pick, but you should absolutely fire him up against the Minnesota Twins and their 29th-ranked OPS against lefties this week.

Ryne Nelson, SP, Arizona Diamondbacks — Nelson has regressed badly from his stellar three-start debut last season, with a 6.20 ERA through eight starts, but I’m still not ready to give up on the former second-round pick. For starters, his four-seam fastball velocity was back up above 95 mph, which should allow the pitch to get back to what it was in 2022, when it garnered a miniscule .111 batting average against. Combine that with a solid cutter/slider combination, and it should be more than enough for him to find success against the Oakland Athletics at the pitcher-friendly Coliseum.

JP Sears, SP, Oakland Athletics — Sears has drawn tough matchups all year long, which (along with some outrageous HR/FB luck) helps explain his inflated ERA, but he still has 44 strikeouts in his 42.2 innings of work and has flashed big upside against weaker offenses — e.g., his six shutout innings with seven Ks against the Seattle Mariners earlier this month. He could find plenty of success against a Houston Astros offense that’s looked like a shell of itself so far this year and ranks in the bottom third of the league in OPS against lefties. If you’re fishing for strikeout upside, Sears is your man.

