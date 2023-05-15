Nuggets injury report for Western Conference Finals of 2023 NBA playoffs

The top-seeded Denver Nuggets have officially bounced the No. 4 Phoenix Suns in six games, and will advance to the Western Conference Finals. Looking for their first Larry O’Brien Trophy ever, the Nuggets will now prepare for a powerhouse clash against the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers. Denver may be rolling right now, but the Lakers are playing as well as anyone—especially on defense.

Let’s take a look at the Nuggets injury report and how it may impact the series.

Nuggets injury report

Injury news around “The Mile High” is almost non-existent right now. After two playoff series in 2023, Denver’s roster seems to be as healthy as they have been in a few seasons.

Notably, Jamal Murray (leg) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) have missed considerable time in recent years. Right now, both men seem built strong for the postseason run.

Before the series begins, the Nuggets are -155 favorites to advance past the Lakers (LAL +130 to advance) at DraftKings Sportsbook. For Game 1 on Tuesday, Denver is a 5.5-point favorite at home.