Lakers injury report for Western Conference Finals of 2023 NBA playoffs

The No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers have officially eliminated the reigning champion Golden State Warriors in six games, and will advance to the Western Conference Finals. Looking to hang their 18th title banner (and second in the past three seasons), the Lakers will now prepare for a powerhouse matchup against the No. 1 Denver Nuggets. Denver has been the best in the West all season long, but with a revamped Laker lineup, Los Angeles is up to the challenge.

Let’s take a look at the Lakers injury report and how it may impact the series.

Lakers injury report

For the LA, they will enter the WCF with only one name listed on the injury report; center Mo Bamba (ankle). Having been out of action since after Game 6 against Memphis, Bamba is noted as a “game-time decision” for Game 1 against the Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Outside of Bamba, the Lakers appear physically primed for a championship run. Of course, we’ll always need to keep an eye on Anthony Davis. He has played in every game this postseason, but narrowly avoided a concussion after exited Game 5 against Golden State. LeBron James continues to be listed on the injury report with a foot issue but is going to play.

Before the series begins, the Lakers are +130 underdogs to advance past the Nuggets (DEN -155 to advance) at DraftKings Sportsbook. For Game 1 on Tuesday, Denver is favored by 5.5 points at home.