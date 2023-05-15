 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best series props for Nuggets vs. Lakers in Western Conference Finals of 2023 NBA playoffs

Here are some series props to consider for Nuggets-Lakers in the conference finals of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

By Gabriel Santiago
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers takes a shot against Jamal Murray #27 of and Jeff Green #32 of the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on December 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In the Western Conference Finals, the No. 1 Denver Nuggets will take on the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers. With the action starting at Denver’s Ball Arena on Tuesday night, the Nuggets come in favored by six points at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Game 1. For the overall series, Denver is a -155 favorite to win, while the Lakers are priced at +130 to advance to the 2022-23 NBA Finals.

Nuggets vs. Lakers series props

Series Correct Score: Nuggets 4-3 (+300)

As stated in the Nuggets-Lakers series preview, I am a full believer that this series goes the distance. Both sides have physicality across the board, and both sides have gone undefeated at home in these 2023 NBA playoffs. However, given the Nuggets’ long track record of success when playing in “The Mile High,” I lean toward Denver to win a pivotal Game 7 at home. For a 3/1 payout, I feel confident enough to sprinkle a play here.

Series Exact Games: 7 (+170)

Using the same rationale as above, I truly think this series is built to last all seven games. When you glance at the respective size and athleticism on these rosters, they match up quite closely. Additionally, both squads are sound on both sides of the floor. Given all the momentum the Lakers and Nuggets have built in the postseason to this point, I like this to go seven. At +170, any plus-money win is a good win!

Series Winner: Lakers (+130)

Last round, I explained that there was not as much value on playing the Warriors to advance, so I went with the Lake Show. I am going with that same logic again. I understand that these Nuggets are not those Warriors, but there’s something good about taking a LeBron James-led squad at an underdog price before the NBA Finals. With a better payout and a very real chance to do the deed, I am playing the Lakers at +130 to get by Denver.

