How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on May 15

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

We sit less than two weeks out from the Night of Champions pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia and the card for that show is already coming together. There will be plenty of action on tonight’s episode of Raw just 12 days away from the ppv.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, May 15

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

The finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament is set for Night of Champions as Seth Rollins will battle AJ Styles for the belt. Last week, Rollins earned his spot by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest in a triple threat match and then Finn Balor later that night. Styles would do the same on Smackdown later in the week, defeating Edge and Rey Mysterio in a triple threat and Bobby Lashley later in the evening. We’ll surely hear from Rollins tonight as he prepares for this title showdown.

Cody Rhodes participated in the triple threat involving Balor and The Miz before being taken out by Brock Lesnar. He had defeated Lesnar in the main event of Backlash 48 hours earlier and the “Beast” got him back by F5’ing him through a table and challenging him to a fight. Rhodes will respond to Lesnar’s challenge tonight as we’ll probably get a stipulation for their match at NOC.

Tonight will mark the Raw debut of Intercontinental Champion Gunther after he was drafted to the show a few weeks back. On top of his in-ring debut, a battle royale will be held to determine the No. 1 contender for the IC title at NOC. We’ll find out who will challenge the “Ring General” tonight.

After weeks away, Becky Lynch returned last week to attack Trish Stratus. It was about a month ago where Stratus costed Lynch and Lita the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and the “Man” finally returned the favor by hitting her with a Bexploder last Monday. Tonight, Lynch will get on the mic to address the WWE Hall of Famer and possibly set up a match for NOC.

Also on the show, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. We’ll also get Nakamura going one-on-one with Miz.