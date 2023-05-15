Celtics injury report for Eastern Conference Finals of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics were able to come back in the Eastern Conference semifinals and take down the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7. As the series went on, the Celtics didn't deal with any injuries which was a big plus for them. Robert Williams, who suffered a tough knee injury earlier in the season, seems to be getting healthier and looks better on the court.

Let’s take a look at the Celtics injury report and how it may impact the series.

Celtics injury report

Jaylen Brown had a scare in Game 7 as James Harden elbowed him to the face and Brown had just taken off the mask he was wearing. He didn’t miss any playing time. Marcus Smart popped up on the injury report at times in the second round with various issues but also didn’t miss a game.

The only notable injury for the Celtics heading into the the Eastern Conference Finals is Danilo Gallinari. He suffered a torn ACL while he was competing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup in the summer. He was officially questionable for the Celtics in Game 7, so there is good reason to believe he will be active at some point this series. We’ll see if he gets any run for Boston.