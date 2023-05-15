Heat injury report for Eastern Conference Finals of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Miami Heat have been fun to watch in these playoffs. They’ve pulled off two major upsets, including the shocker of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. The Heat are coming off a series win in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the New York Knicks where they seemed to be the much better team all series. Jimmy Butler has stepped up in this postseason and has been nearly unstoppable.

Let’s take a look at the Heat injury report and how it may impact the series.

Heat injury report

Tyler Herro suffered a hand injury in Game 1 of the opening series, which takes about six weeks to recover. If the Heat can win the Eastern Conference Final, there is hope that he could return at some point during the NBA Finals. Victor Oladipo suffered a season-ending knee injury that could force him to miss a good portion of next season as well.

There’s a chance Herro, an impactful offensive player, returns at some point but Oladipo will be out. Miami’s bench will need to continue punching above its weight with these two players out for this series.