Celtics vs. Heat series predictions in Eastern Conference Finals of 2023 NBA playoffs

This is not a series many people expected to see when the playoffs started. The Miami Heat pulled off two upsets to get to the Eastern Conference Finals, while the Boston Celtics were one of the favorites in the conference. The Heat won their Eastern Conference semifinals series 4-2 while Boston was in a nail-biter. Jayson Tatum was able to lead his team to a Game 7 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers to win the series 4-3.

Celtics vs. Heat predictions

Odds to win series: Celtics -525, Heat +400

Regular season record: Celtics 57-25, Heat 44-38

Head-to-head record: 2-2

This is a great matchup and I think the Heat will have more of a chance than people think. Jimmy Butler has been a different animal this postseason and if he keeps this up, this series will go at least six games. Tatum put his early struggles behind him as he scored 51 points in a crucial Game 7 victory. The upcoming battle between the two stars will probably be one we remember for a long time.

Pick: Celtics in 6 games

You can never count Butler out, but that Game 7 win just had a different feeling to it for the Celtics. They’re the favorite to win the NBA Finals at DraftKings Sportsbook and they should be. Tatum looks to be on a mission and the Celtics have a great chance at redemption from last season. I think Miami will give Boston a few problems at home, but I think the Celtics will pull this series out in six games with more overall talent.