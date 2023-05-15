Best series props for Celtics vs. Heat in Eastern Conference Finals of 2023 NBA playoffs

The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat meet in the Eastern Conference Finals in what could be the best series of the NBA playoffs so far. Jimmy Butler vs. Jayson Tatum should be one fo the best individual matchups to watch in this postseason. The Celtics are a big favorite for the series, but too many people have been sleeping on the Heat. They have been underdogs in every series this postseason and just keep winning. I think the Celtics prevail here, but not as easy as people are expecting.

Here’s a look at some of the most intriguing series props for this Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat series props

Series Exact Score: Celtics win 4-2 (+360)

This is great value for a series number that is common. I think the Heat could win two home games and make things a little interesting, but the Celtics pull away in the final two games. The Heat are 6-1 at home this postseason, including the play-in games. They also didn't lose a game to the Milwaukee Bucks or New York Knicks at home, so I don't expect the Celtics to come in and handle them until Game 6.

Celtics -1.5 Games (-195)

This play is juiced, but like I stated above I think the Celtics win this series by two games. As much as I think the Heat are competitive in this series, there is a slight chance the Celtics come in and smoke them. The Game 7 victory seemed like one that could turn their postseason around for the better. The confidence is high and Tatum got a much-needed confidence boost. I think the Celtics should cover this number.

Series Length Over 5.5 Games (-120)

The majority of these props are banking on the Celtics to win this series in seven games. This is my most confidence series prop, as the Heat have just played so well at home. They will get two home games no matter what and if they can win both, they will likely have another one depending on how the games in Boston go. Nevertheless, this isn’t expected to be a series that ends in five games.