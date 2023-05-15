Key injuries to monitor heading into conference finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs

The 2023 NBA playoffs have entered the conference finals round, which means we’ve got four teams left fighting for the championship. Here’s a look at the overall injury report heading into the conference finals.
2023 NBA Playoffs, conference finals: Injury Report
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown (face) — available
Marcus Smart (back, chest, ankle) - available
Danilo Gallinari (ACL) - OUT
Brown has played with a mask for quite some time, but has also occasionally dropped it like Sunday’s Game 7. Smart was listed as questionable for several different ailments, but ultimately did suit up each time. Danilo Gallinari remains unavailable, although the Celtics are going far enough to the point where he could be back for the Finals.
Miami Heat
Tyler Herro (hand) - OUT
Victor Oladipo (knee) - OUT
Jimmy Butler (ankle) - available
Herro and Oladipo remain out, while Butler played through an ankle injury in the second round after missing Game 2. Expect him to be there for the conference finals.
Denver Nuggets
No major day-to-day injuries to report
Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James (foot) - available
Anthony Davis (foot) - available
James and Davis have played in every game even though they continue to be listed on the injury report with foot issues. Expect both players to be ready to go in the conference finals.