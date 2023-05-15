 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Key injuries to monitor heading into conference finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs

We go over players who enter the conference finals dealing with injuries.

By DKNation Staff
Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game Two
Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat sit injured on the bench during game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 02, 2023 in New York City.
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The 2023 NBA playoffs have entered the conference finals round, which means we’ve got four teams left fighting for the championship. Here’s a look at the overall injury report heading into the conference finals.

2023 NBA Playoffs, conference finals: Injury Report

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown (face) — available
Marcus Smart (back, chest, ankle) - available
Danilo Gallinari (ACL) - OUT

Brown has played with a mask for quite some time, but has also occasionally dropped it like Sunday’s Game 7. Smart was listed as questionable for several different ailments, but ultimately did suit up each time. Danilo Gallinari remains unavailable, although the Celtics are going far enough to the point where he could be back for the Finals.

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro (hand) - OUT
Victor Oladipo (knee) - OUT
Jimmy Butler (ankle) - available

Herro and Oladipo remain out, while Butler played through an ankle injury in the second round after missing Game 2. Expect him to be there for the conference finals.

Denver Nuggets

No major day-to-day injuries to report

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James (foot) - available
Anthony Davis (foot) - available

James and Davis have played in every game even though they continue to be listed on the injury report with foot issues. Expect both players to be ready to go in the conference finals.

