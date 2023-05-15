Key injuries to monitor heading into conference finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs

The 2023 NBA playoffs have entered the conference finals round, which means we’ve got four teams left fighting for the championship. Here’s a look at the overall injury report heading into the conference finals.

2023 NBA Playoffs, conference finals: Injury Report

Jaylen Brown (face) — available

Marcus Smart (back, chest, ankle) - available

Danilo Gallinari (ACL) - OUT

Brown has played with a mask for quite some time, but has also occasionally dropped it like Sunday’s Game 7. Smart was listed as questionable for several different ailments, but ultimately did suit up each time. Danilo Gallinari remains unavailable, although the Celtics are going far enough to the point where he could be back for the Finals.

Tyler Herro (hand) - OUT

Victor Oladipo (knee) - OUT

Jimmy Butler (ankle) - available

Herro and Oladipo remain out, while Butler played through an ankle injury in the second round after missing Game 2. Expect him to be there for the conference finals.

No major day-to-day injuries to report

LeBron James (foot) - available

Anthony Davis (foot) - available

James and Davis have played in every game even though they continue to be listed on the injury report with foot issues. Expect both players to be ready to go in the conference finals.