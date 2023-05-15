Pick on the Moneyline for Brewers-Cardinals on May 15

Considering the St. Louis Cardinals have finished with a record below .500 once this millennium, it is a rarity that they enter Monday’s series at home with the Milwaukee Brewers in last place in the National League Central and look to build upward momentum.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-110, 8)

Command has been an issue for St. Louis’ Monday starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, who is issuing 6.2 walks per nine innings, which has led to a 6.18 ERA and an inability to lend length, pitching 5 1/3 innings or fewer in six of his eight starts this season.

The Brewers have also been the opponent that has given Flaherty the most issues, posting a 3-7 record with a 4.92 ERA with nearly 1.9 home runs and four walks per innings allowed. Among opponents Flaherty has pitched against at least five times, he does not have a career ERA above 3.67 against any of them.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta has also given out his fair share of walks with 3.1 walks per nine innings, but has mitigated the damage with 10.2 strikeouts and 0.9 home runs per nine innings to keep his ERA at 3.32.

The bullpen behind Peralta has also been more reliable, ranking sixth among MLB teams in ERA while the Cardinals entered Sunday Night Baseball 15th in the league in this category.

The Brewers will also have less travel and be the more rested team as the Cardinals are coming off of playing in Boston for Sunday Night Baseball while the Brewers had a home day game on Sunday.

With the Cardinals having allowed at least five runs in 12 of their last 17 games entering Sunday Night Baseball and Peralta having allowed two runs or fewer in five of his seven starts this season, the Brewers will take game one of this divisional series.

The Play: Brewers -110