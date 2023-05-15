How do you qualify for 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race? Who has qualified for the race?

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has reached the halfway point and all-star weekend is upon us. The All-Star Race will run on Sunday, May 21 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. The track closed after the 1996 season and was reopened last year. This marks the first Cup Series race since then.
The All-Star Race is a unique race that includes qualifying by prior performance and qualifying during race week. Drivers pre-qualify for the 2023 All-Star Race if they won a single race in 2022 or any of the races through this past Sunday’s Goodyear 400. Additionally, drivers pre-qualify if they’ve ever won the All-Star Race and any NASCAR Cup champions who had attempted to qualify for every race in 2022.
Those conditions have allowed 22 drivers to qualify for the race heading into race week. That group includes the following:
- Christopher Bell
- Ryan Blaney
- Alex Bowman
- Chase Briscoe
- Chris Buescher
- Kyle Busch
- William Byron
- Ross Chastain
- Austin Cindric
- Austin Dillon
- Chase Elliott
- Denny Hamlin
- Kevin Harvick
- Erik Jones
- Brad Keselowski
- Kyle Larson
- Joey Logano
- Tyler Reddick
- Daniel Suárez
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- Martin Truex Jr.
- Bubba Wallace
The rest of the All-Star race field will be determined by the All-Star Open. The rest of the drivers who are not part of the above qualifying group will compete in the All-Star Open where the top two race finishers and the winner of the All-Star fan vote will be eligible to compete in the All-Star Race. The All-Star Open will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and the All-Star Race will follow at 7:30 p.m. with the completed field.