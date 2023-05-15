How do you qualify for 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race? Who has qualified for the race?

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season has reached the halfway point and all-star weekend is upon us. The All-Star Race will run on Sunday, May 21 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina. The track closed after the 1996 season and was reopened last year. This marks the first Cup Series race since then.

The All-Star Race is a unique race that includes qualifying by prior performance and qualifying during race week. Drivers pre-qualify for the 2023 All-Star Race if they won a single race in 2022 or any of the races through this past Sunday’s Goodyear 400. Additionally, drivers pre-qualify if they’ve ever won the All-Star Race and any NASCAR Cup champions who had attempted to qualify for every race in 2022.

Those conditions have allowed 22 drivers to qualify for the race heading into race week. That group includes the following:

Christopher Bell

Ryan Blaney

Alex Bowman

Chase Briscoe

Chris Buescher

Kyle Busch

William Byron

Ross Chastain

Austin Cindric

Austin Dillon

Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin

Kevin Harvick

Erik Jones

Brad Keselowski

Kyle Larson

Joey Logano

Tyler Reddick

Daniel Suárez

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Martin Truex Jr.

Bubba Wallace

The rest of the All-Star race field will be determined by the All-Star Open. The rest of the drivers who are not part of the above qualifying group will compete in the All-Star Open where the top two race finishers and the winner of the All-Star fan vote will be eligible to compete in the All-Star Race. The All-Star Open will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and the All-Star Race will follow at 7:30 p.m. with the completed field.