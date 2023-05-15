When and where is the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

The second leg of the 2023 Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday, May 20. Post time is expected to be 6:50 p.m. ET, though that can shift slightly later, and the race will be available to watch and stream on NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The Kentucky Derby saw Mage win at Churchill Downs, and the horse will move onto the second race in pursuit of the Triple Crown. If Mage could accomplish the feat, he would mark just the third horse to achieve the feat in the last 50 years. Most recently, Justify won the Triple Crown in 2018, and is also the most recent horse to win both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

As of the Monday before the race, 10 horses are set to participate and two have scratched. The race lasts 1 & 3/16 miles and the post position draw will take place at 5:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, will take place in June.