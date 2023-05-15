Preakness Stakes 2023: Morning line odds, picks and predictions for Preakness Stakes

The field is set for the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 20.

The previously-unheralded Mage is the horse with a chance to become the 14th Triple Crown winner in history. After an upset win at Churchill Downs, the Javier Castellano-trained horse will break from the No. 3 post.

Unlike the 20-mount field in the Derby, just eight horses will enter the starting gate at The Old Hilltop on Saturday. Also the Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure will enter the field, despite Baffert’s ban in several states thanks to a doping scandal involving the 2021 Kentucky Derby horse that crossed the line first in Medina Spirit. The horse was later disqualified and by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Here are the post positions, connections, and morning line odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes from Pimlico. $1.65 million is added to this Grade I event.

2023 Preakness Stakes post positions with morning line from Pimlico