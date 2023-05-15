Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2023: Morning line odds, picks and predictions for fillies race

Before the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, some of the best female three-year-old horses will run in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 19 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Post time is set for 5:44 p.m., and the horses will run nine furlongs (1 1/8 miles) on the dirt. The $300,000-added Grade II race will be broadcast on Peacock, with coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The unbeaten Faiza enters as the favorite, looking for her fifth win at the stakes level. She has never raced outside of Southern California however, having won her last three at Santa Anita. Her trainer is Bob Baffert, who is still suspended by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for a doping scandal that took the Kentucky Derby trophy away from Medina Spirit in 2021.

2023 Kentucky Oaks winner Pretty Mischievous will not make the trip to Pimlico.

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes post positions with morning line