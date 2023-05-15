 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2023: Morning line odds, picks and predictions for fillies race

The warm-up for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico draws a 12-horse field to Baltimore.

By DKNation Staff
Black Eyed Susan Stakes contender Faiza trains Monday morning at Pimlico Race Track. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Before the Preakness Stakes on Saturday, some of the best female three-year-old horses will run in the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday, May 19 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

Post time is set for 5:44 p.m., and the horses will run nine furlongs (1 1/8 miles) on the dirt. The $300,000-added Grade II race will be broadcast on Peacock, with coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The unbeaten Faiza enters as the favorite, looking for her fifth win at the stakes level. She has never raced outside of Southern California however, having won her last three at Santa Anita. Her trainer is Bob Baffert, who is still suspended by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for a doping scandal that took the Kentucky Derby trophy away from Medina Spirit in 2021.

2023 Kentucky Oaks winner Pretty Mischievous will not make the trip to Pimlico.

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes post positions with morning line

2023 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes Field

Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
Post Position Horse Trainer Jockey Morning Line Odds
1 Sacred Wish George Weaver John Velazquez 10-1
2 Pate Michael Maker Jeiron Barbosa 20-1
3 Hoosier Philly Thomas Amoss Edgar Morales 10-1
4 Merlazza Brad Cox Florent Geroux 6-1
5 Frosty O Toole Todd Pletcher Joel Rosario 15-1
6 Miracle Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 10-1
7 Comparative Brad Cox Luis Saez 12-1
8 Balpool Rob Atras Manuel Franco 8-1
9 Faiza Bob Baffert Flavien Prat 7-5
10 Taxed Randy Morse Rafael Bejarano 15-1
11 Cats Inthe Timber Brittany Russell Jevian Toledo 30-1
12 Towhead Michael Maker Tyler Gaffalione 20-1

More From DraftKings Nation