No. 1 ranked 2024 prospect Dylan Raiola verbally commits to Georgia

Elite high school football talent continues to flock to Athens, GA.

Pinnacle (AZ) quarterback Dylan Raiola announced on Monday his verbal commitment to Georgia. Railoa is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247 Sports. He is already the third five-star prospect head coach Kirby Smart has reeled in for next year’s class and more will surely be on the way over the next several months.

Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023

Raiola originally committed to Ohio State one year ago but re-opened his recruitment in December. As a junior with powerhouse Chandler High School, he threw for 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading the Wolves to the Open Class state semifinals. Following the season, he announced his decommitment from Ohio State and would later transfer to Pinnacle High School in Phoenix.

He most notably attended the College Football Playoff title game at SoFi Stadium, where Georgia throttled TCU 65-7. He was immediately projected to land with the two-time defending national champions and that’s exactly what happened. Despite his verbal commitment, keep an eye out for USC to continue to make a push. Railoa took an unofficial visit to the campus in March and one would imagine Lincoln Riley still being in pursuit of the nation’s top prospect.