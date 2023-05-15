Complete bracket for 2023 NCAA Softball Championship and Women’s College World Series

We’re on the road to Oklahoma City as the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament is set to begin this Friday, May 19 at campus sites all over the nation.

The tournament will get rolling with the Regional round, where the 64 qualifying programs have been divvied up into 16 regions hosted by the nation’s top teams. The four teams in each region will spend the weekend competing in a double elimination tournament to determine a champion for that particular region.

From there, the 16 regional champions will advance to to the Super Regional round beginning on Thursday, May 25. Here, region champions will be paired up and compete against each other in a best-of-three series played at the host site of the higher ranked team.

The eight remaining teams will advance to the Women’s College World Series beginning on Thursday, June 1 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The participants will compete in a double-elimination tournament until the final two teams standing play a best-of-three series to determine a national champion.

Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma enters the tournament with a 51-1 record and is attempting to pull off a three-peat in nearby Oklahoma City. Fellow powers like UCLA and Florida State are also threats to win the tournament.

Here’s the complete bracket for the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament:

Regional round (May 19-21)

Norman Regional – Norman, Oklahoma

No. 1 Oklahoma (51-1) vs. Hofstra (29-25)

California (33-19-1) vs. Missouri (34-24)

No. 16 Clemson (46-9) vs. UNC Greensboro (37-20)

Auburn (40-17) vs. Cal State Fullerton (33-19)

Stanford Regional – Stanford, California

No. 9 Stanford (40-13) vs. Long Beach State (31-21)

Florida (36-20) vs. Loyola Marymount University (27-20)

Durham Regional – Durham, North Carolina

No. 8 seed Duke (45-10) vs. George Mason (35-22)

Charlotte (33-21) vs. Campbell (41-16)

Tuscaloosa Regional – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

No. 5 Alabama (40-18) vs. Long Island University (32-24)

Central Arkansas (44-10) vs. Middle Tennessee (39-18)

Evanston Regional – Evanston, Illinois

No. 12 Northwestern (38-11) vs. Eastern Illinois (34-19)

Kentucky (30-20-1) vs. Miami (Ohio) (37-18)

Austin Regional – Austin, Texas

No. 13 Texas (42-13-1) vs. Seton Hall (42-16)

Texas A&M (33-19) vs. Texas State (34-23-1)

Knoxville Regional – Knoxville, Tennessee

No. 4 Tennessee (44-8) vs. Northern Kentucky (23-30)

Indiana (42-16) vs. Louisville (35-18)

Tallahassee Regional – Tallahassee, Florida

No. 3 Florida State (50-8) vs. Marist (29-28)

South Carolina (37-20) vs. University of Central Florida (39-19)

Athens Regional – Athens, Georgia

No. 14 Georgia (39-13) vs. North Carolina Central (19-33)

Virginia Tech (37-18) vs. Boston University (51-8)

Fayetteville Regional – Fayetteville, Arkansas

No. 11 seed Arkansas* (38-17) vs. Harvard (29-15-1)

Oregon (35-15) vs. Notre Dame (29-17-1)

Stillwater Regional – Stillwater, Oklahoma

No. 6 Oklahoma State (41-14) vs. University of Maryland, Baltimore County (26-15)

Wichita State (43-10) vs. Nebraska (34-20)

Seattle Regional – Seattle, Washington

No. 7 Washington (38-12) vs. Northern Colorado (26-21)

Minnesota (37-17) vs. McNeese (44-14)

Baton Rouge Regional – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

No. 10 LSU (40-15) vs. Prairie View A&M (30-18)

University of Louisiana at Lafayette (46-13) vs. Omaha (32-15)

Salt Lake City Regional – Salt Lake City, Utah

No. 15 seed Utah (37-13) vs. Southern Illinois (36-18)

Baylor (39-16) vs. Ole Miss (30-26)

Los Angeles Regional – Los Angeles, California

No. 2 seed UCLA* (52-5) vs. Grand Canyon (46-11)

Liberty (38-20) vs. San Diego State (35-15)

Super Regional round (May 25-27 or May 26-28)

Norman winner vs. Clemson winner

Stanford winner vs. Durham winner

Tuscaloosa winner vs. Evanston winner

Austin winner vs. Knoxville winner

Tallahassee winner vs. Athens winner

Fayetteville winner vs. Stillwater winner

Seattle winner vs. Baton Rouge winner

Salt Lake City vs. Los Angeles winner

Women’s College World Series (June 1-9)

Eight Super Regional winners