Complete bracket for 2023 NCAA Softball Championship and Women’s College World Series

We’re on the road to Oklahoma City as the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament is set to begin this Friday, May 19 at campus sites all over the nation.
The tournament will get rolling with the Regional round, where the 64 qualifying programs have been divvied up into 16 regions hosted by the nation’s top teams. The four teams in each region will spend the weekend competing in a double elimination tournament to determine a champion for that particular region.
From there, the 16 regional champions will advance to to the Super Regional round beginning on Thursday, May 25. Here, region champions will be paired up and compete against each other in a best-of-three series played at the host site of the higher ranked team.
The eight remaining teams will advance to the Women’s College World Series beginning on Thursday, June 1 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The participants will compete in a double-elimination tournament until the final two teams standing play a best-of-three series to determine a national champion.
Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma enters the tournament with a 51-1 record and is attempting to pull off a three-peat in nearby Oklahoma City. Fellow powers like UCLA and Florida State are also threats to win the tournament.
Here’s the complete bracket for the 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament:
Regional round (May 19-21)
Norman Regional – Norman, Oklahoma
No. 1 Oklahoma (51-1) vs. Hofstra (29-25)
California (33-19-1) vs. Missouri (34-24)
Clemson Regional – Clemson, South Carolina
No. 16 Clemson (46-9) vs. UNC Greensboro (37-20)
Auburn (40-17) vs. Cal State Fullerton (33-19)
Stanford Regional – Stanford, California
No. 9 Stanford (40-13) vs. Long Beach State (31-21)
Florida (36-20) vs. Loyola Marymount University (27-20)
Durham Regional – Durham, North Carolina
No. 8 seed Duke (45-10) vs. George Mason (35-22)
Charlotte (33-21) vs. Campbell (41-16)
Tuscaloosa Regional – Tuscaloosa, Alabama
No. 5 Alabama (40-18) vs. Long Island University (32-24)
Central Arkansas (44-10) vs. Middle Tennessee (39-18)
Evanston Regional – Evanston, Illinois
No. 12 Northwestern (38-11) vs. Eastern Illinois (34-19)
Kentucky (30-20-1) vs. Miami (Ohio) (37-18)
Austin Regional – Austin, Texas
No. 13 Texas (42-13-1) vs. Seton Hall (42-16)
Texas A&M (33-19) vs. Texas State (34-23-1)
Knoxville Regional – Knoxville, Tennessee
No. 4 Tennessee (44-8) vs. Northern Kentucky (23-30)
Indiana (42-16) vs. Louisville (35-18)
Tallahassee Regional – Tallahassee, Florida
No. 3 Florida State (50-8) vs. Marist (29-28)
South Carolina (37-20) vs. University of Central Florida (39-19)
Athens Regional – Athens, Georgia
No. 14 Georgia (39-13) vs. North Carolina Central (19-33)
Virginia Tech (37-18) vs. Boston University (51-8)
Fayetteville Regional – Fayetteville, Arkansas
No. 11 seed Arkansas* (38-17) vs. Harvard (29-15-1)
Oregon (35-15) vs. Notre Dame (29-17-1)
Stillwater Regional – Stillwater, Oklahoma
No. 6 Oklahoma State (41-14) vs. University of Maryland, Baltimore County (26-15)
Wichita State (43-10) vs. Nebraska (34-20)
Seattle Regional – Seattle, Washington
No. 7 Washington (38-12) vs. Northern Colorado (26-21)
Minnesota (37-17) vs. McNeese (44-14)
Baton Rouge Regional – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
No. 10 LSU (40-15) vs. Prairie View A&M (30-18)
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (46-13) vs. Omaha (32-15)
Salt Lake City Regional – Salt Lake City, Utah
No. 15 seed Utah (37-13) vs. Southern Illinois (36-18)
Baylor (39-16) vs. Ole Miss (30-26)
Los Angeles Regional – Los Angeles, California
No. 2 seed UCLA* (52-5) vs. Grand Canyon (46-11)
Liberty (38-20) vs. San Diego State (35-15)
Super Regional round (May 25-27 or May 26-28)
Norman winner vs. Clemson winner
Stanford winner vs. Durham winner
Tuscaloosa winner vs. Evanston winner
Austin winner vs. Knoxville winner
Tallahassee winner vs. Athens winner
Fayetteville winner vs. Stillwater winner
Seattle winner vs. Baton Rouge winner
Salt Lake City vs. Los Angeles winner
Women’s College World Series (June 1-9)
Eight Super Regional winners