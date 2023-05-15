2023 NCAA Softball Championship: How to watch Norman, Clemson Regionals, odds, picks, and more

The 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament will get underway on Friday with regional rounds taking place across the country throughout the weekend. One eighth of the bracket will feature the Norman Regional, hosted by the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners, and the Clemson Regional, hosted by the No. 16 Clemson Tigers.

The winners of the two regionals below will face off in the super regional round next week on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to the 2023 Women’s College World Series.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Norman Regional

When: May 19-21

Where: OU Softball Complex, Norman, OK

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Norman Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: Hofstra vs. No. 1 Oklahoma, 5 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Game 2: Missouri vs. Cal, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

Hosting the Norman Regional is two-time defending national champion Oklahoma, who is looking to become the first team in over three decades to pull off a three-peat. Hofstra finished the season with a 29-25 record and earned a trip to to dance after winning the CAA Tournament. Missouri went 34-24 in a difficult SEC while Call went 33-19-1 to earn its first postseason bid since 2018.

2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Clemson Regional

When: May 19-21

Where: McWhorter Stadium, Clemson, SC

How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule

Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook

Clemson Regional Bracket

Friday, May 19

Game 1: UNC Greensboro vs. No. 16 Clemson, 3 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 2: Cal State Fullerton vs. Auburn, 5:39 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 20

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, May 21

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, noon p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2:20 p.m. (ESPN+)

* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6

All times ET

Clemson posted a 45-8 record this season and is hosting a regional for a second year in a row. UNC Greensboro earned itself an auto-bid after winning the SoCon Tournament. Auburn is in the tournament after posting a 40-17 record while Cal State Fullerton posted a 33-19 record out west.