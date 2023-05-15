2023 NCAA Softball Championship: How to watch Stanford, Durham Regionals, odds, picks, and more

The 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament will get underway on Friday with regional rounds taking place across the country throughout the weekend. One-eighth of the bracket will feature the Stanford Regional, hosted by the No. 9 Stanford Cardinal, and the Durham Regional, hosted by the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils.
The winners of the two regionals below will face off in the super regional round next week on the home field of the higher-seeded team. That will be a best-of-three format for a ticket to the 2023 Women’s College World Series.
2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Stanford Regional
When: May 19-21
Where: Smith Family Stadium, Stanford, CA
How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule
Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook
Stanford Regional Bracket
Friday, May 19
Game 1: Florida vs. Loyola Marymount, TBD (ESPN+)
Game 2: Long Beach State vs. No. 9 Stanford, TBD (ESPNU)
Saturday, May 20
Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 10 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sunday, May 21
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6
All times ET
Stanford earned hosting duties after a strong 40-13 campaign this year. LMU punched its ticket after winning the WCC Tournament and will face a Florida team that won 36 games. Long Beach State also earned an auto bid after winning the Big West Tournament.
2023 NCAA Women’s Softball Durham Regional
When: May 19-21
Where: Duke Softball Stadium, Durham, NC
How to watch: WatchESPN or ESPN+ with subscription, some Saturday/Sunday games will also be shown on ESPN TV networks based on schedule
Odds: TBA from DraftKings Sportsbook
Durham Regional Bracket
Friday, May 19
Game 1: George Mason vs. No. 8 Duke, noon (ACC Network)
Game 2: Charlotte vs. Campbell, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Saturday, May 20
Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 5: Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sunday, May 21
Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, noon (ESPN+)
Game 7*: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
* If necessary, played only if winner of Game 5 wins Game 6
All times ET
Duke earned hosting duties for a regional after a 45-win season where it made the ACC Tournament final. George Mason is in the big dance after winning its first A-10 Tournament title. Campbell is heading back to the tournament after winning its third straight Big South Tournament while Charlotte got an at large after a strong 33-win campaign.