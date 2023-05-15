Latest odds for 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill

The PGA Championship tees off in four days from Oak Hill Country Club, and we’ve already seen plenty of odds movement since the AT&T Byron Nelson wrapped up over the weekend. Scottie Scheffler is now the sole leader on the odds board at +750, and Rahm has dropped from +750 to +800.
Rory McIlroy moved from +1200 to +1400, and remains in the third-highest spot, though the gap has moved further from the top two golfers and the rest of the field. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay have seen their odds go from +2200 each to +1600 each, while Brooks Koepka landed at +2000 on Monday from an original +2200.
Justin Thomas has fallen down the board at bit. He opened at +2200 and is now at +2800. The reigning PGA TOUR champion Jason Day after his win at the Byron Nelson Classic is at +2500, as is Tony Finau.
Here’s a look at the latest odds for the 2023 PGA Championship, starting Thursday, May 18th from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
2023 PGA Championship Latest Odds
|Golfer
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Scottie Scheffler
|+700
|+175
|−115
|Jon Rahm
|+800
|+180
|−110
|Rory McIlroy
|+1400
|+300
|+150
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|+360
|+175
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1600
|+360
|+190
|Brooks Koepka
|+2200
|+400
|+210
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|+450
|+225
|Jason Day
|+2500
|+500
|+240
|Viktor Hovland
|+2800
|+550
|+260
|Justin Thomas
|+2800
|+500
|+240
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+3000
|+600
|+280
|Dustin Johnson
|+3000
|+500
|+260
|Collin Morikawa
|+3000
|+600
|+280
|Cameron Young
|+3000
|+600
|+300
|Cameron Smith
|+3000
|+650
|+320
|Sungjae Im
|+3500
|+650
|+280
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+4000
|+800
|+360
|Max Homa
|+4000
|+800
|+360
|Jordan Spieth
|+4500
|+750
|+350
|Sam Burns
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+5000
|+900
|+400
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+6000
|+1100
|+450
|Rickie Fowler
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Joaquin Niemann
|+7000
|+1400
|+600
|Talor Gooch
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Si Woo Kim
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Shane Lowry
|+8000
|+1400
|+600
|Gary Woodland
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Adam Scott
|+8000
|+1400
|+650
|Joohyung Kim
|+8000
|+1600
|+650
|Russell Henley
|+9000
|+1800
|+700
|Wyndham Clark
|+9000
|+1200
|+550
|Sahith Theegala
|+9000
|+1600
|+700
|Patrick Reed
|+10000
|+1800
|+800
|Corey Conners
|+10000
|+1800
|+750
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+10000
|+2000
|+850
|Keegan Bradley
|+11000
|+2000
|+850
|Mito Pereira
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Justin Rose
|+13000
|+2200
|+900
|Taylor Moore
|+15000
|+2800
|+1100
|Denny McCarthy
|+15000
|+2500
|+1000
|Cam Davis
|+15000
|+3000
|+1200
|Seamus Power
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Matt Kuchar
|+18000
|+3000
|+1200
|Harold Varner
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Harris English
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Min Woo Lee
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Keith Mitchell
|+18000
|+3500
|+1200
|Abraham Ancer
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Chris Kirk
|+20000
|+3500
|+1200
|Phil Mickelson
|+20000
|+3500
|+1400
|Tom Hoge
|+25000
|+3500
|+1400
|K.H. Lee
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Brian Harman
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Adam Hadwin
|+25000
|+4500
|+1600
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Kurt Kitayama
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|J.J. Spaun
|+25000
|+4000
|+1400
|Hayden Buckley
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Beau Hossler
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Adrian Meronk
|+25000
|+4000
|+1600
|Ryan Fox
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Paul Casey
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Billy Horschel
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Taylor Montgomery
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Patrick Rodgers
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Nick Taylor
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Lucas Herbert
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Dean Burmester
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Brendon Todd
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Brendan Steele
|+30000
|+5000
|+1800
|Adam Svensson
|+30000
|+5500
|+2000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+30000
|+4500
|+1600
|Webb Simpson
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Thomas Pieters
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Robert MacIntyre
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Davis Riley
|+35000
|+6500
|+2200
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+35000
|+6000
|+2000
|Victor Perez
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Thomas Detry
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|J.T. Poston
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Emiliano Grillo
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Anirban Lahiri
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Eric Cole
|+35000
|+6000
|+2200
|Sepp Straka
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Maverick McNealy
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Alex Noren
|+40000
|+7000
|+2200
|Aaron Wise
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Yannik Paul
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Taylor Pendrith
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Scott Stallings
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Padraig Harrington
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Matt Wallace
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Mark Hubbard
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Justin Suh
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Jordan Smith
|+40000
|+7000
|+2500
|Joel Dahmen
|+40000
|+7000
|+2200
|Danny Willett
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Brandon Wu
|+40000
|+6500
|+2200
|Ben Griffin
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Andrew Putnam
|+40000
|+7000
|+2200
|Adam Schenk
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Alex Smalley
|+40000
|+7500
|+2500
|Francesco Molinari
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Trey Mullinax
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Sam Ryder
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Nick Hardy
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Jimmy Walker
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Davis Thompson
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|David Micheluzzi
|+50000
|+8000
|+3000
|Callum Shinkwin
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|Adrian Otaegui
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Lee Hodges
|+50000
|+9000
|+3000
|David Lingmerth
|+50000
|+8000
|+2800
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+60000
|+9000
|+3500
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Matthew NeSmith
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Kevin Kisner
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Chez Reavie
|+60000
|+10000
|+3500
|Adri Arnaus
|+60000
|+11000
|+4000
|Callum Tarren
|+60000
|+11000
|+3500
|Zach Johnson
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Ben Taylor
|+80000
|+13000
|+4000
|Thriston Lawrence
|+100000
|+20000
|+6000
|Nico Echavarria
|+100000
|+18000
|+6000
|Kazuki Higa
|+100000
|+20000
|+6000
|Luke Donald
|+150000
|+25000
|+8000
|Steven Alker
|+200000
|+30000
|+8000
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|+200000
|+30000
|+9000
|Sihwan Kim
|+250000
|+40000
|+18000
|Ockie Strydom
|+250000
|+40000
|+15000
|Y.E. Yang
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Wyatt Worthington II
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Steve Holmes
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Shaun Micheel
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Michael Block
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Kenny Pigman
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Josh Speight
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|John Somers
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Jesse Droemer
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Greg Koch
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Colin Inglis
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Ben Kern
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Anthony Cordes
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Alex Beach
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Russell Grove
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Matt Cahill
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Gabe Reynolds
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Chris Sanger
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Chris French
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Braden Shattuck
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Jeremy Wells
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|J.J. Killeen
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000