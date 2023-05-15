Latest odds for 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill

The PGA Championship tees off in four days from Oak Hill Country Club, and we’ve already seen plenty of odds movement since the AT&T Byron Nelson wrapped up over the weekend. Scottie Scheffler is now the sole leader on the odds board at +750, and Rahm has dropped from +750 to +800.

Rory McIlroy moved from +1200 to +1400, and remains in the third-highest spot, though the gap has moved further from the top two golfers and the rest of the field. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay have seen their odds go from +2200 each to +1600 each, while Brooks Koepka landed at +2000 on Monday from an original +2200.

Justin Thomas has fallen down the board at bit. He opened at +2200 and is now at +2800. The reigning PGA TOUR champion Jason Day after his win at the Byron Nelson Classic is at +2500, as is Tony Finau.

Here’s a look at the latest odds for the 2023 PGA Championship, starting Thursday, May 18th from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.