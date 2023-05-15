 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Latest odds for 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill

Here are the latest odds to win the Wanamaker Trophy at Oak Hill in the second major of the year.

By Grace McDermott
2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day One Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The PGA Championship tees off in four days from Oak Hill Country Club, and we’ve already seen plenty of odds movement since the AT&T Byron Nelson wrapped up over the weekend. Scottie Scheffler is now the sole leader on the odds board at +750, and Rahm has dropped from +750 to +800.

Rory McIlroy moved from +1200 to +1400, and remains in the third-highest spot, though the gap has moved further from the top two golfers and the rest of the field. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay have seen their odds go from +2200 each to +1600 each, while Brooks Koepka landed at +2000 on Monday from an original +2200.

Justin Thomas has fallen down the board at bit. He opened at +2200 and is now at +2800. The reigning PGA TOUR champion Jason Day after his win at the Byron Nelson Classic is at +2500, as is Tony Finau.

Here’s a look at the latest odds for the 2023 PGA Championship, starting Thursday, May 18th from Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 PGA Championship Latest Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +700 +175 −115
Jon Rahm +800 +180 −110
Rory McIlroy +1400 +300 +150
Xander Schauffele +1600 +360 +175
Patrick Cantlay +1600 +360 +190
Brooks Koepka +2200 +400 +210
Tony Finau +2500 +450 +225
Jason Day +2500 +500 +240
Viktor Hovland +2800 +550 +260
Justin Thomas +2800 +500 +240
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3000 +600 +280
Dustin Johnson +3000 +500 +260
Collin Morikawa +3000 +600 +280
Cameron Young +3000 +600 +300
Cameron Smith +3000 +650 +320
Sungjae Im +3500 +650 +280
Tyrrell Hatton +4000 +800 +360
Max Homa +4000 +800 +360
Jordan Spieth +4500 +750 +350
Sam Burns +5000 +900 +400
Hideki Matsuyama +5000 +900 +400
Tommy Fleetwood +6000 +1100 +450
Rickie Fowler +7000 +1400 +600
Joaquin Niemann +7000 +1400 +600
Talor Gooch +8000 +1400 +600
Si Woo Kim +8000 +1400 +650
Shane Lowry +8000 +1400 +600
Gary Woodland +8000 +1400 +650
Adam Scott +8000 +1400 +650
Joohyung Kim +8000 +1600 +650
Russell Henley +9000 +1800 +700
Wyndham Clark +9000 +1200 +550
Sahith Theegala +9000 +1600 +700
Patrick Reed +10000 +1800 +800
Corey Conners +10000 +1800 +750
Bryson DeChambeau +10000 +2000 +850
Keegan Bradley +11000 +2000 +850
Mito Pereira +13000 +2200 +900
Justin Rose +13000 +2200 +900
Taylor Moore +15000 +2800 +1100
Denny McCarthy +15000 +2500 +1000
Cam Davis +15000 +3000 +1200
Seamus Power +18000 +3000 +1200
Matt Kuchar +18000 +3000 +1200
Harold Varner +18000 +3500 +1200
Harris English +18000 +3500 +1200
Min Woo Lee +18000 +3500 +1200
Keith Mitchell +18000 +3500 +1200
Abraham Ancer +20000 +3500 +1200
Chris Kirk +20000 +3500 +1200
Phil Mickelson +20000 +3500 +1400
Tom Hoge +25000 +3500 +1400
K.H. Lee +25000 +4000 +1400
Brian Harman +25000 +4000 +1400
Adam Hadwin +25000 +4500 +1600
Nicolai Hojgaard +25000 +4000 +1600
Kurt Kitayama +25000 +4000 +1600
J.J. Spaun +25000 +4000 +1400
Hayden Buckley +25000 +4000 +1600
Beau Hossler +25000 +4000 +1600
Adrian Meronk +25000 +4000 +1600
Ryan Fox +30000 +5000 +1800
Paul Casey +30000 +5000 +1800
Billy Horschel +30000 +5500 +2000
Taylor Montgomery +30000 +5500 +2000
Rasmus Hojgaard +30000 +5000 +1800
Patrick Rodgers +30000 +5500 +2000
Nick Taylor +30000 +5000 +1800
Lucas Herbert +30000 +5000 +1800
Dean Burmester +30000 +5500 +2000
Brendon Todd +30000 +5000 +1800
Brendan Steele +30000 +5000 +1800
Adam Svensson +30000 +5500 +2000
Stephan Jaeger +30000 +4500 +1600
Webb Simpson +35000 +6000 +2200
Thomas Pieters +35000 +6000 +2200
Robert MacIntyre +35000 +6000 +2200
Davis Riley +35000 +6500 +2200
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +35000 +6000 +2000
Victor Perez +35000 +6000 +2200
Thorbjorn Olesen +35000 +6000 +2200
Thomas Detry +35000 +6000 +2200
J.T. Poston +35000 +6000 +2200
Emiliano Grillo +35000 +6000 +2200
Anirban Lahiri +35000 +6000 +2200
Eric Cole +35000 +6000 +2200
Sepp Straka +40000 +7500 +2500
Maverick McNealy +40000 +7000 +2500
Alex Noren +40000 +7000 +2200
Aaron Wise +40000 +7500 +2500
Yannik Paul +40000 +7000 +2500
Taylor Pendrith +40000 +7000 +2500
Scott Stallings +40000 +7000 +2500
Padraig Harrington +40000 +7500 +2500
Matt Wallace +40000 +7500 +2500
Mark Hubbard +40000 +7500 +2500
Mackenzie Hughes +40000 +7000 +2500
Justin Suh +40000 +7000 +2500
Jordan Smith +40000 +7000 +2500
Joel Dahmen +40000 +7000 +2200
Danny Willett +40000 +7500 +2500
Brandon Wu +40000 +6500 +2200
Ben Griffin +40000 +7500 +2500
Andrew Putnam +40000 +7000 +2200
Adam Schenk +40000 +7500 +2500
Alex Smalley +40000 +7500 +2500
Francesco Molinari +50000 +8000 +2800
Trey Mullinax +50000 +9000 +3000
Sam Ryder +50000 +8000 +2800
Nick Hardy +50000 +8000 +2800
Jimmy Walker +50000 +8000 +2800
Davis Thompson +50000 +9000 +3000
David Micheluzzi +50000 +8000 +3000
Callum Shinkwin +50000 +9000 +3000
Adrian Otaegui +50000 +8000 +2800
Lee Hodges +50000 +9000 +3000
David Lingmerth +50000 +8000 +2800
Rikuya Hoshino +60000 +9000 +3500
Pablo Larrazabal +60000 +11000 +3500
Matthew NeSmith +60000 +10000 +3500
Kevin Kisner +60000 +11000 +3500
Chez Reavie +60000 +10000 +3500
Adri Arnaus +60000 +11000 +4000
Callum Tarren +60000 +11000 +3500
Zach Johnson +80000 +13000 +4000
Ben Taylor +80000 +13000 +4000
Thriston Lawrence +100000 +20000 +6000
Nico Echavarria +100000 +18000 +6000
Kazuki Higa +100000 +20000 +6000
Luke Donald +150000 +25000 +8000
Steven Alker +200000 +30000 +8000
Sadom Kaewkanjana +200000 +30000 +9000
Sihwan Kim +250000 +40000 +18000
Ockie Strydom +250000 +40000 +15000
Y.E. Yang +500000 +50000 +35000
Wyatt Worthington II +500000 +50000 +40000
Steve Holmes +500000 +50000 +40000
Shaun Micheel +500000 +50000 +40000
Michael Block +500000 +50000 +40000
Kenny Pigman +500000 +50000 +40000
Josh Speight +500000 +50000 +40000
John Somers +500000 +50000 +40000
Jesse Droemer +500000 +50000 +40000
Greg Koch +500000 +50000 +40000
Colin Inglis +500000 +50000 +40000
Ben Kern +500000 +50000 +35000
Anthony Cordes +500000 +50000 +40000
Alex Beach +500000 +50000 +40000
Russell Grove +500000 +50000 +40000
Matt Cahill +500000 +50000 +40000
Gabe Reynolds +500000 +50000 +40000
Chris Sanger +500000 +50000 +40000
Chris French +500000 +50000 +40000
Braden Shattuck +500000 +50000 +40000
Jeremy Wells +500000 +50000 +35000
J.J. Killeen +500000 +50000 +35000

More From DraftKings Nation