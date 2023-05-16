Updated Stanley Cup odds heading into Conference Finals of 2023 NHL playoffs

We’re almost to the Stanley Cup Final with the four remaining teams getting set for the Conference Finals. In the East, the Carolina Hurricanes will look to get back to the Cup Final for the first time since 2006, when they defeated the Edmonton Oilers for their first and only championship. They’ll face the Florida Panthers, who have only seen the Cup Final once, back in 1996 against the Colorado Avalanche.

In the West, the Vegas Golden Knights are in their fourth Conference Finals in six years of being a franchise. They’ll face the Dallas Stars, who are back in the West Final for the second time in the past four seasons. The Stars haven’t reached the Cup since 2000, when they lost to the New Jersey Devils.

Here we’ll go over the latest Stanley Cup odds heading into the Conference Finals, which begin on Thursday with Game 1 of Hurricanes-Panthers.

2023 Stanley Cup odds: Conference Finals

Hurricanes +225

Golden Knights +260

Stars +310

Panthers +330

Odds are tight for the Stanley Cup in the Final Four. The Hurricanes have the best odds by a smidge over Vegas. The Stars and Panthers aren’t far behind so this tells us the books don’t really know who will come out and be in the Cup Final. Any combination of two teams wouldn’t surprise the Sportsbooks, so the Stars and Panthers have the most value.