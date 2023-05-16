 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft lottery

We go over everything you need to know to watch the 2023 NBA Draft lottery on Tuesday night.

By Derek Hryn
The NBA draft lottery is set for Tuesday, May 16, in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET. A representative of all 14 lottery teams will rendezvous in the draft lottery room, as NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum announces the order of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets all have a 14% chance of obtaining the No. 1 overall pick, and more importantly, having the opportunity to select the unanimous top prospect Victor Wembanyama.

Following the three teams mentioned above, the Charlotte Hornets (27-55) finished the 2022-23 season with the fourth-worst record, and the Portland Trail Blazers (33-49) with the fifth-worst.

How to watch 2023 NBA Draft lottery

Date: Tuesday, May 16
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Chicago, IL
TV info/live stream: ESPN, WatchESPN App

Here’s a list of odds for the No. 1 pick for each team in the 2023 NBA draft.

Pistons: 14%
Spurs: 14%
Rockets: 14%
Hornets: 12.5%
Trail Blazers: 10.5%
Magic: 9%
Pacers: 6.8%
Wizards: 6.7%
Jazz: 4.5%
Mavericks: 3%
Bulls (top 4 protected pick): 1.8%
Thunder: 1.7%
Raptors: 1%
Pelicans: 0.5%

