What time is the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery?

We go over when you can see the coverage for the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

By Derek Hryn
&nbsp;Deputy Commissioner of the NBA, Mark Tatum announces the Detroit Pistons 12th pick during the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery at the New York Hilton in New York, New York.

The sweepstakes for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is well underway. The lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 16, in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET, as teams will find out the order that they will be picking ahead of the anticipated event on June 22.

The Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets all have a 14% chance for the No. 1 overall pick, which will most likely mean the coveted selection of top prospect Victor Wembanyama. The Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers round out the top five worst records.

What time is the 2023 NBA Draft lottery?

Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Chicago, IL
TV info:

Full list of 2023 NBA Draft lottery odds for No. 1 overall pick

Pistons: 14%
Spurs: 14%
Rockets: 14%
Hornets: 12.5%
Trail Blazers: 10.5%
Magic: 9%
Pacers: 6.8%
Wizards: 6.7%
Jazz: 4.5%
Mavericks: 3%
Bulls (top 4 protected pick): 1.8%
Thunder: 1.7%
Raptors: 1%
Pelicans: 0.5%

