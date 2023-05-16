The sweepstakes for the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft is well underway. The lottery will take place on Tuesday, May 16, in Chicago at 8 p.m. ET, as teams will find out the order that they will be picking ahead of the anticipated event on June 22.

The Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets all have a 14% chance for the No. 1 overall pick, which will most likely mean the coveted selection of top prospect Victor Wembanyama. The Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers round out the top five worst records.

What time is the 2023 NBA Draft lottery?

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Chicago, IL

TV info:

Full list of 2023 NBA Draft lottery odds for No. 1 overall pick

Pistons: 14%

Spurs: 14%

Rockets: 14%

Hornets: 12.5%

Trail Blazers: 10.5%

Magic: 9%

Pacers: 6.8%

Wizards: 6.7%

Jazz: 4.5%

Mavericks: 3%

Bulls (top 4 protected pick): 1.8%

Thunder: 1.7%

Raptors: 1%

Pelicans: 0.5%